Poorly Kate Garraway hosts Good Morning Britain with eye infection sparking coronavirus concerns

Poorly Kate Garraway hosted Good Morning Britain with an eye infection today (March 26).

Those tuning in at home expressed their concern for the presenter on Twitter, pointing out that red eye may be a symptom of coronavirus.

Kate Garraway revealed Dr Hilary Jones said she had an eye infection on. Good Morning Britain. (Credit: ITV)

Taking to the social networking site, one fan commented: "@GMB @kategarraway an optician friend said an early sign of CV was conjunctivitus #covid19 please get checked."

Another agreed: "Kate isn't a red eye a symptom ??"

Many viewers also couldn't help but notice that the presenter looked under the weather.

"Is Kate okay? She doesn’t look her normal self. Infected eye? Hair looks a little messier than normal #gmb #goodmorningbritain," wrote one.

Another added: "Just turned on the tv, poor Kate looks really poorly."

Moments later, a third wrote: "@kategarraway @GMB are you feeling ok, you dont look very well. Keep safe."

Dr Hilary Jones was on hand to help on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Fortunately, Good Morning Britain's resident doctor Hilary Jones was on hand to help and promised to prescribe Kate some eye-drops.

But Kate was quick to make light of the situation and quipped to her co-host Ben Shephard : "I'm not winking at you!"

Kate's eye infection worrying developed after she recently met Prince Charle on March 11.

Yesterday (25 March) Prince Charles, 71 tested positive for coronavirus.

The news sent shock waves through the UK as royal fans fear for the safety of the Queen and Prince Philip.

Clarence House announced the news yesterday in a lengthy statement.

They revealed: "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health."

It is thought he contracted COVID-19 from the Prince of Monaco who tested positive last week.

Royal fans are worried as the Prince's age means he is in the vulnerable category.

His wife Camilla tested negative for coronavirus.

TV host Kate Garraway revealed she had attended an event at the Prince's Trust a few weeks ago.

Just a day before Prince Charles met Prince Albert of Monaco.

"We were relatively close there, as well all the other people involved in that.," she said.

She continued: "I don't have any symptoms so I'm not blaming him for that but people are going to be concerned.

"He's a man who meets a lot of people."

If you suspect you have symptoms of COVID-19, make sure to read Dr Hilary's advice or head to the NHS website.

