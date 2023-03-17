Kate Garraway suffers last-minute ‘crisis’ ahead of Good Morning Britain

GMB presenter Kate Garraway found herself facing a last-minute ‘crisis’ ahead of this morning’s (March 17) show.

The mum-of-two took to Twitter to update fans on the latest “drama on Good Morning Britain” while preparing to go on air.

Kate was concerned that she might not make it to GMB this morning (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway GMB crisis

In a video posted to her Twitter at half past five this morning, Kate announced to her 520k followers that there were “dramas on Good Morning Britain“.

With only half an hour to go until she was due to appear on air, the GMB presenter appeared to be still getting ready, with curlers in her hair.

So here’s a question for you, how many makeup artists does it take to blowdry hair?

Shouting from her dressing room over the sound of hairdryers and the giggling of two makeup artists behind her she explained: “The hairdresser is sick.”

She then asked fans: “So here’s a question for you, how many makeup artists does it take to blowdry hair? Two and counting!”

With time running out until GMB went live, a panicked looking Kate closed the video, “See you at six!” Before adding, “Hopefully!” with her fingers tightly crossed.

Good Morning Britain today

Kate’s amusing video, captioned, “Uh oh #haircrises,” was seen by many of her loyal fans.

“Will you make it on time?” Several early-bird followers were anxious to know.

Others were keen to reassure her.

“You always look lovely, Kate,” said one.

“You have gorgeous hair and always look beautiful, Kate,” said another.

Thankfully, the Good Morning Britain presenter did in fact manage to make it to her 6am slot alongside Ben Shephard. Between news the pair thanked “Heather who stepped in to save the hair day”.

Kate recently gave an update on husband Derek (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway husband Derek Draper

The drama comes days after Kate issued an update on her husband Derek Draper.

In a podcast appearance, the 57-year-old star revealed that he was “still very damaged” following his long-term health battle.

Kate also opened up about being snubbed by a fellow contestant following her appearance on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

