Kate Garraway husband Derek / Kate Garraway on GMB
Kate Garraway makes heartbreaking admission about husband Derek and ‘last thing they did together’ before he fell ill

Derek has been battling the effects of Covid since 2020

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Kate Garraway said husband Derek is “still very damaged” during a heartbreaking health update during a podcast appearance recently

The GMB star also opened up about the “last thing” the couple did together before he fell ill back in early 2020 during the chat.

Kate Garraway squatting next to husband derek in his wheelchair
Kate provided an update on Derek recently (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway provides health update on husband Derek

Good Morning Britain star Kate provided an update on her husband Derek recently.

The 57-year-old spoke about Derek during a recent appearance on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast – Journey To Magic. 

During the update, Kate revealed that Derek is still “very damaged” – but is still making progress.

She also spoke about the impact Derek’s health battle is having on her and her children.

“They’re [her children] OK, they’re good,” she said.”It is challenging, he’s still very, very damaged.”

Kate Garraway looking up at husband Derek, in his wheelchair
Kate says Derek is still ‘very damaged’ (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on last thing she did with husband Derek before he got ill

The star also revealed the last thing she did with Derek before he got really ill.

Before Derek got Covid, the family went to Disneyland.

“We went to Disneyland Paris, and I remember as we headed back to get on the train under the tunnel we went into a pharmacy to get some paracetamol or something and everywhere in French it said ‘no masks all sold out’,” she said.

“I remember Derek and I saying to each other, ‘God they’re taking it really seriously over here’ and then we came back and it was literally about two or three weeks later Derek got sick and so it was the last thing we did together,” she then added.

She then revealed that the family went to Disneyland recently, but Derek was unable to come on the day of the trip.

Kate Garraway on GMB
Kate spoke about how having Derek home was “lovely” (Credit: ITV)

Kate on why she documented Derek’s covid battle

The star also revealed why decided to document Derek’s covid battle.

“So yeah, it was the chance to do it, and I’d actually started filming myself because nobody could visit Derek in the hospital, obviously, just like for everybody else and after a while, they set up an iPad for him and we could FaceTime to try and get him out of the coma.”

“And it was so emotional seeing him with all the tubes and everything that goes with it and in such a sick state,” she said.

Kate then spoke about how her filming got made into an ITV documentary.

“Then I had all this material and they said ‘we’d like to do something’ and I said ‘well I don’t know what the end of the story is yet but you’re right. Let’s try and do something, so yeah’.”

Read more: Kate Garraway issues sad update on husband Derek: ‘Long road ahead’

Kate Garraway Brings Holly To Tears Talking About Husband Derek's Covid Recovery | This Morning

