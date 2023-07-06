Fiona Phillips and Kate Garraway on GMB
Kate Garraway reveals sad conversation with Fiona Phillips about Derek: ‘That must have been going through her mind’

Fiona has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's

By Gabrielle Cracknell
| Updated:

Kate Garraway has shared a conversation she had with Fiona Phillips before she announced her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Fiona revealed the news this week that she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s last year. She said that she was “heartbroken” to receive the news aged only 61, after losing both of her parents to the disease.

She is currently taking part in trials for a revolutionary new drug which scientists hope could slow or even reverse the illness.

Fiona Phillips on This Morning
Fiona Phillips was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease (Credit: ITV)

Following the announcement, GMB’s Kate opened up about a recent conversation she had with her fellow TV presenter.

Kate Garraway reveals sad conversation with Fiona Phillips

Kate was clearly very emotional as she discussed Fiona’s recent Alzheimer’s diagnosis on GMB today (July 6).

She recalled the last time she had seen Fiona herself, only a few weeks before she made the announcement.

Kate said: “The last conversation I had with her, which was only a few weeks ago, what she was doing was talking to me about Derek – full of love for Derek, very close to Derek – and thinking about me dealing with Derek.”

Kate’s husband Derek has of course been under constant care ever since his horrific battle with Covid.

Kate Garraway arm in arm with her husband DerekKate Garraway arm in arm with her husband Derek
Kate’s husband Derek is now under constant care (Credit: Splash News)

In hindsight, Kate reflected on the sad significance of this conversation with Fiona.

That must have been going through her mind.

“I now think that she must have had in her mind that she would come to a place where Martin and her sons were going to be needing to take care of her,” she said.

Kate was on the verge of tears as she continued: “It makes me emotional just thinking that that must have been going through her mind and still is.”

She went on to describe Fiona as “wonderful” while her co-host Ben Shephard told viewers that she wouldn’t want people feeling sorry for her.

