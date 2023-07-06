Barbara Windsor’s husband makes emotional vow as Fiona Phillips diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

The husband of Barbara Windsor has made a solemn vow as broadcaster Fiona Phillips is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Scott Mitchell has promised he “won’t stop searching for a cure” to the “awful” disease that killed his wife just over two years ago.

Fiona has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s (Credit: ITV)

Fiona Phillips diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

Yesterday (Wednesday, July 4), former breakfast TV host Fiona Phillips revealed that she has Alzheimer’s. She was diagnosed with the disease a year ago.

The 62-year-old is now undergoing trials for a revolutionary new drug that scientists hope could slow down or even reverse the effects of the disease.

“This disease has ravaged my family and now it has come for me. And all over the country there are people of all different ages whose lives are being affected by it – it’s heartbreaking. I just hope I can help find a cure which might make things better for others in the future,” Fiona told The Mirror.

The broadcaster spoke about the disease (Credit: ITV)

Fiona Phillips talks Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Fiona then continued. She said: “It’s something I might have thought I’d get at 80. But I was still only 61 years old. I felt more angry than anything else because this disease has already impacted my life in so many ways; my poor mum was crippled with it, then my dad, my grandparents, my uncle. It just keeps coming back for us.”

In the wake of Fiona’s devastating news, Barbara Windsor’s husband, Scott, has issued a solemn vow. Scott – an ambassador for Alzheimer’s Research UK – spoke to The Sun about Fiona’s diagnosis.

He also issued a solemn vow during the interview too.

Barbara battled Alzheimer’s for six years before her death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Barbara Windsor husband issues solemn vow

Speaking to the publication, Scott said: “I am so very sad to hear about Fiona. I remember her being so kind about Barbara and I when we went public in 2018 in her own column.”

“She personally sent me a lovely supportive message at the time,” he then continued. “I am thinking of Fiona and her family.”

“We at Alzheimer’s Research UK will not stop until we find treatments to stop this awful disease and keep searching For A Cure,” he then added.

Scott’s wife, Barbara, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. In 2018, she went public with her condition. However, sadly, in December 2020, Barbara passed away, aged 83.

Barbara was described as a “national treasure” by Prince William in a tribute following her death.

