Fiona Phillips has said she’s “heartbroken” as she’s been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in her 60s.

The former GMTV presenter lost both of her parents to the disease, which Fiona says “ravaged” her family. Fiona has been living with the condition secretly for 18 months. She said she expected to have Alzheimer’s in her 80s, not now.

Fiona, 62, said she suffered months of brain fog and anxiety before her diagnosis. She’s now undergoing trials for a revolutionary new drug.

Scientists hope the new drug can slow down or even reverse the illness for many of those living with it.

Speaking to the Mirror, Fiona said: “This disease has ravaged my family and now it has come for me. And all over the country there are people of all different ages whose lives are being affected by it – it’s heartbreaking. I just hope I can help find a cure which might make things better for others in the future.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Fiona said her doctor told her last year she was in the “early stages” of Alzheimer’s.

The TV star continued: “It’s something I might have thought I’d get at 80. But I was still only 61 years old. I felt more angry than anything else because this disease has already impacted my life in so many ways; my poor mum was crippled with it, then my dad, my grandparents, my uncle. It just keeps coming back for us.”

Fiona, married to This Morning editor Martin Frizell, also spoke about keeping her illness quiet from other people. She admitted she felt “worried” that people would “judge me or put labels on me”.

Martin also spoke about his wife’s diagnosis, saying he felt “sick” after hearing the news from the doctor. He also said his “only frustration” is that he “wants her to get better”. He added that he wants “her to remember things” and wants “this person back who was vibrant and interested in things”.

Now Fiona is undergoing the trials for the new drug. The drugs are administered three times a day with tiny needles.

Martin said of the trial: “It’s been weeks now and I like to think her condition is stabilising but I am too close to know really, that could just be my wishful thinking.”

Fiona also said that even if the drugs aren’t “helping” her, the tests will be “helping other people in the future so I just have to keep going”.

The star has received much support online, from both her fans and celebrities.

Lorraine Kelly wrote on Twitter: “As expected our much loved Fiona is dealing with this shattering diagnosis with courage and optimism. She’s a good kind soul and I pray the treatment works and results in a massive breakthrough for everyone dealing with this hellish disease. Sending her and her family all my love.”

