Kate Garraway makes emotional confession about Derek’s attendance at MBE ceremony

Kate Garraway was awarded her MBE by Prince William at Buckingham Palace yesterday (Wednesday, June 28).

Now, the GMB star has made an emotional confession about her husband Derek’s attendance at the MBE ceremony yesterday.

Kate was awarded her MBE yesterday (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kate Garraway awarded MBE as Derek watches on

Yesterday saw Kate receive her MBE for services to broadcasting, journalism, and charity. The Prince of Wales, Prince William presented her with the award at Buckingham Palace.

Amongst those watching Kate receive her award was her husband, Derek Draper. Derek could be seen laughing and smiling in his wheelchair as Kate spoke to Prince William.

Afterward, Kate spoke about sharing the day with her husband. “I think it’s unbelievable. So many hours, we thought it would never happen, but here we are. It’s fantastic. It’s a real feeling of ‘Right, seize the day and enjoy the moment’,” she said.

So I have a new book.. “The Strength of Love “ .I’ve so much to be thankful for & this one is about Derek’s ongoing fight to take back control of his mind & body, the amazing people who’ve helped & how love can pull you to the brink one moment, and lift you up the next… ctd pic.twitter.com/i6gH3pJa5F — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) June 9, 2023

Kate Garraway shares exciting news

Kate’s MBE comes not long after she revealed that she’s got a new book coming out. She announced the news in a tweet for her 518k followers.

“So I have a new book… ‘The Strength of Love,” she said. “This one is about Derek’s ongoing fight to take back control of his mind and body, the amazing people who’ve helped, and how love can pull you to the brink one moment, and lift you up the next.”

She then continued. “I admit it’s been tough to write as I have had to delve into my darkest thoughts and fears but I also want it to be a positive read for you.

“We’re all having to learn how to deal with so much fear and struggle every day while trying to navigate through life the best way we can. I know I’m far from alone in this and hope the lessons I have learnt will help you in your daily battles too,” she then added.

Derek is recovering still (Credit: ITV)

Moment Derek bought his son to tears

Earlier this month, during an appearance on Loose Women, Kate opened up about a heartwarming moment that saw Derek bring their son, Billy, to tears.

During the interview, Kate was asked whether Derek can talk yet. “It’s very much a whisper,” Kate explained.

“I don’t think we’re necessarily going to have a conversation, but you get fantastic moments. Billy had a new basketball and was bouncing it, and he [Derek] said ‘is that new ball?’ He said: ‘It’s nice’…” she then said.

“Seeing him able to do that was amazing. Billy was in tears, they were hugging. It’s things like that that really lift you up, and the next day he was really still,” Kate then said.

Read more: Kate Garraway makes ‘special’ announcement on Loose Women amid husband Derek’s health battle

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think