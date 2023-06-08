Kate Garraway makes ‘special’ announcement on Loose Women amid husband Derek’s health battle

Loose Women today saw Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway make an appearance to provide an update on Derek’s health battle.

However, she wasn’t just on the show to talk about Derek. Kate also had a couple of special announcements to make too…

Kate had some big announcements to make (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway makes special announcement on Loose Women today

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Kate appear on the show. The GMB host had a couple of special announcements to discuss with the Loose Women too.

At the beginning of the interview, Kate revealed her first special announcement – that she’s making another documentary!

“The last time I was on the show was the beginning of 2020. Derek and I were going to renew our vows. It was very happy. In a matter of weeks we were in this unfolding drama.

“It feels like forever ago, and just yesterday. I’m still living the scenes you see in the documentary. I’ve decided to do another documentary,” she revealed.

However, she revealed that it doesn’t have a name yet.

Kate has written a book too (Credit: ITV)

Kate’s special announcements on Loose Women today

Kate also revealed that she has written another book. This book will be called “The Strength of Love”.

“I’ve written a book, nearly finished, which is coming out in September,” she also revealed. “The publishers have been very good because it was supposed to be out last year and I just couldn’t complete it.”

She then continued, saying: “Everything was just too much and also, having written the first one, The Power Of Hope, which was all about Covid which we were all experiencing at the time, I felt we’d all moved on and actually we’re living a different kind of chaos now. There’s a lot more anger around and frustration. A lot of people feel quite betrayed and desperate.”

She then said: “I didn’t want to write a book about the low times, I wanted to get to a place where it can be really positive and share some of the things I’ve learned to get through it.”

Derek looking behind him (Credit: ITV)

Derek health update

On top of her special announcements, Kate provided a health update on Derek. The GMB star revealed that her husband has been back in hospital recently.

When asked by Linda whether Derek can talk yet, Kate revealed that he has had moments where he has spoken.

“It’s very much a whisper. I don’t think we’re necessarily going to have a conversation, but you get fantastic moments,” she said.

“Billy had a new basketball and was bouncing it, and he said ‘is that new ball?’ He said: ‘It’s nice’,” she then said.

“Seeing him able to was amazing. Billy was in tears; they were hugging. It’s things like that that really lift you up, and the next day he was really still,” she then added.

