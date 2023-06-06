‘Embarrassed’ Kate Garraway makes apology to TV star after ‘toe-curling’ toilet incident

Kate Garraway has issued an apology to a TV star after suffering an ’embarrassing’ and ‘toe-curling’ incident at her radio show.

Speaking on her Smooth Radio show today, Kate admitted she had had “quite the morning”. She explained that she got in “super early” to do some work before going on air. However, she accidentally suffered an awkward moment.

She explained that it involved TV star Alexander Armstrong!

Kate suffered a “toe-curling” incident at her radio show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway on radio incident

The Good Morning Britain presenter said: “My laptop needed an update, you know those annoying ones that you can’t avoid. I thought I’d just close my eyes for a few seconds while it does that. Next thing I know, it’s hours later and I get up, rush to the loo to wake myself up.

“Sitting there in a sleepy state, forgot to lock the door. Alexander Armstrong from Classic FM bursts in. ‘Oh my God Kate, I’m so sorry!’

“Eughhh, it was toe-curling! I was so embarrassed.” She then asked her listeners: “Has anything like that ever happened to you? Share my pain!”

Kate apologised to Alexander (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate shared a clip of her telling the story to her Twitter page. She wrote: “Still blushing!!! So sorry @XanderArmstrong – thank you for being such a gent…”

Kate’s followers were amused by the incident. One person said: “You’re a nightmare,” followed by laughing face emojis.

Another replied: “We all have done it… I think.”

Earlier this year, Kate suffered another slightly awkward moment but this time it was during GMB. In March, Kate wore a stunning green dress and became the butt of a joke as an image of Lorraine Kelly was put over her dress since it was the same colour as a green screen.

OMFG – I can only apologise profusely for the damage inflicted !! https://t.co/XkF8AACYYW — Lorraine (@reallorraine) March 2, 2023

Kate’s awkward mishap on GMB

The image of Lorraine showed her wearing a low-cut top. And, unfortunately, her cleavage lined up with Kate’s groin, creating a certain illusion!

Following the hilarious mishap and viewers pointing it out, Lorraine tweeted: “OMFG – I can only apologise profusely for the damage inflicted!!”

