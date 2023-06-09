Kate Garraway reveals emotional moment husband Derek brought son Billy to tears

Kate Garraway has revealed the emotional moment her husband Derek Draper bought their son Billy to tears.

The 56-year-old presenter and Derek, 56 have faced heartache in the past few years. In March 2020, he contracted Covid and spent 13 months in hospital. Fast forward to now, and Derek is back at home with wife Kate and their two children, Billy, 13 and 17-year-old Darcey.

However, Derek requires round-the-clock care for his ongoing health issues – something Kate has been open about during the ordeal. But this week, she shared a huge update on Derek’s health – revealing their son was overcome with emotion over the major milestone.

Kate shared an update on her husband Derek (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway issues health update on husband Derek

Good Morning Britain star Kate appeared on Loose Women on Thursday. When asked by panellist Linda Robson if Derek can talk, she replied: “It’s very much a whisper.

Billy was in tears, they were hugging

“I don’t think we’re necessarily going to have a conversation, but you get fantastic moments. Billy had a new basketball and was bouncing it, and he [Derek] said ‘is that new ball?’ He said: ‘It’s nice’…”

Kate went on: “Seeing him able to do that was amazing. Billy was in tears, they were hugging. It’s things like that that really lift you up, and the next day he was really still.”

Kate said their son burst into tears (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway makes exciting career news

Elsewhere on Loose Women, Kate also shared some rather exciting career news – revealing that she is making another documentary.

She said: “The last time I was on the show was the beginning of 2020. Derek and I were going to renew our vows. It was very happy. In a matter of weeks we were in this unfolding drama.”

“It feels like forever ago, and just yesterday. I’m still living the scenes you see in the documentary. I’ve decided to do another documentary,” she then revealed. However, she revealed that it doesn’t have a name yet.

Kate appeared on Loose Women this week (Credit: ITV)

Kate to release a book

Kate also revealed that she has written another book. This book will be called “The Strength of Love”.

“I’ve written a book, nearly finished, which is coming out in September,” she explained. “The publishers have been very good because it was supposed to be out last year and I just couldn’t complete it.”

She also said: “I didn’t want to write a book about the low times, I wanted to get to a place where it can be really positive and share some of the things I’ve learned to get through it.”

