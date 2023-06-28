Kate Garraway presented with MBE by Prince William as husband Derek Draper beams with pride

GMB host Kate Garraway was awarded an MBE today (Wednesday, June 28) as her husband, Derek Draper watched on.

The 56-year-old was presented with the special award by Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

GMB star Kate Garraway awarded with MBE as Derek watches on

Today saw Kate receive her MBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace. Kate was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours. The MBE is for services to broadcasting, journalism, and charity.

“I actually feel very awkward about it all really, I don’t know why, because I’m thrilled to bits and incredibly honoured,” she said on GMB earlier this year. “But you just sort of think, ‘What? Me?’ And then you think it’s not real.”

Derek was there when William presented Kate with her MBE. At one point while speaking to William, Kate turned and gestured at Derek. The 56-year-old could be seen laughing and beaming with pride in his wheelchair.

GMB star Kate Garraway talks ‘daily battles’

Kate’s MBE comes not long after she spoke about some of the daily battles she encounters.

Earlier this month, in a tweet for her 500k followers to see, Kate spoke about her new book. “So I have a new book… ‘The Strength of Love,” she said.

“This one is about Derek’s ongoing fight to take back control of his mind and body, the amazing people who’ve helped, and how love can pull you to the brink one moment, and lift you up the next,” she then continued.

“I admit it’s been tough to write as I have had to delve into my darkest thoughts and fears but I also want it to be a positive read for you,” she then confessed.

“We’re all having to learn how to deal with so much fear and struggle everyday while trying to navigate through life the best way we can. I know I’m far from alone in this and hope the lessons I have learnt will help you in your daily battles too,” she then added.

More Life Stories to come

In other news, Kate Garraway’s Life Stories returned recently. Three new celebrities sat down to talk about their lives and careers with Kate.

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke sat down with Kate to chat about his life. Kate and Anton, of course, danced together on Strictly back in 2007. They finished in eighth place that year.

Comedian Omid Djalili also appeared on the show, as did the actor, Ruby Wax. The new series of Life Stories is available to watch on ITVX now.

