Kate Garraway’s Life Stories is back and the first three celebs have been announced

Big names announced for GMB host's prime-time show

By Nancy Brown

Kate Garraway’s Life Stories is set to return, it has been revealed, with the first three names joining her announced today (June 12).

The Good Morning Britain presenter took over as host of the talk show from Piers Morgan.

It’s been on air since 2009 and has probed the personal stories and celebrated the careers of a huge variety of celebrities. From Hollywood royalty to sports stars and musicians, there’s a long line of famous faces queuing up to share the highs and lows of their fascinating lives.

Now, three household names have been unveiled for the new series of Life Stories. And, what’s more, you can get tickets to sit in the audience and watch the shows filmed live.

Kate Garraway’s Life Stories returns

Stepping out from behind the GMB counter, Kate is returning to prime-time with her Life Stories show.

Three household names have been announced as joining her so far. And we are so excited about one of them!

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke will be sitting down with Kate to chat about his life. The episode will surely delight fans of the pair, who have been firm friends since Kate appeared on the BBC dance show back in 2007. They were paired together but didn’t lift the glitterball trophy. A beautiful friendship did develop, though.

Elsewhere, two other household names have been announced. Comedians Omid Djalili and Ruby Wax have both signed up to sit down with Kate.

How to get tickets

If you fancy watching one of the shows from the new series filmed live, then you’re in luck, as tickets are up for grabs – but you’ll need to act fast!

Anton’s chat takes place on June 13, Omid’s on June 15 and Ruby‘s on June 19.

The show will be recorded at 7pm each evening at Versa Studios, Acton, West London and you can apply for tickets now here.

