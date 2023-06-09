Kate Garraway talks daily battles as she admits darkest thoughts and fears

Kate Garraway has bravely opened up about her darkest thoughts and fears in a new book.

The Good Morning Britain star shared news of her third memoir this week. She admitted that the upcoming book, which explores the daily struggles posed by her husband’s illness, was “tough to write”.

Kate’s third memoir will be released in September (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on her new book

Kate has already authored two memoirs, ‘The Joy of Big Knickers’, published in 2017 and ‘The Power Of Hope’, published in 2021.

The latter confronted the devastating impact that COVID-19 had on Kate’s family and how they managed to find strength and hope. This week, Kate revealed that she has written a third book, ‘The Strength of Love’. Documenting the continued struggle of her husband’s illness, it sounds like this one will be a similarly emotional read.

Kate’s new book confronts husband Derek’s illness (Credit: Splash News)

Kate on Twitter

“So I have a new book… ‘The Strength of Love.'” Kate told her 500k Twitter followers this afternoon (June 9).

She then explained the background behind it. Kate said: “This one is about Derek’s ongoing fight to take back control of his mind and body, the amazing people who’ve helped and how love can pull you to the brink one moment, and lift you up the next.”

I have had to delve into my darkest thoughts and fears.

However, she then confessed that opening up had not been easy. She explained: “I admit it’s been tough to write as I have had to delve into my darkest thoughts and fears but I also want it to be a positive read for you.”

So I have a new book.. “The Strength of Love “ .I’ve so much to be thankful for & this one is about Derek’s ongoing fight to take back control of his mind & body, the amazing people who’ve helped & how love can pull you to the brink one moment, and lift you up the next… ctd pic.twitter.com/i6gH3pJa5F — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) June 9, 2023

Kate nevertheless hoped that her honesty might help others. She concluded her post: “We’re all having to learn how to deal with so much fear and struggle everyday while trying to navigate through life the best way we can. I know I’m far from alone in this and hope the lessons I have learnt will help you in your daily battles too.”

The Strength of Love by Kate Garraway will be released on September 14.

