Anne Diamond reveals cancer diagnosis: ‘It’s been a hell of a journey’

Wishing her all the best

By Gabrielle Cracknell
| Updated:

TV legend Anne Diamond has revealed she has been battling breast cancer as she made a return to GB News.

Appearing on the programme for the first time in sixth months last night (June 8), Anne confirmed her diagnosis, saying,”it’s been one hell of a journey”.

Anne Diamond being interviewed on GB News
Anne Diamond has revealed she has been battling breast cancer (Credit: GB News)

Anne Diamond reveals cancer diagnosis

68-year-old Anne opened up about her cancer diagnosis in an interview with GB News colleague Dan Wootton last night.

“It’s been one hell of a journey,” she told him, reflecting on the half a year that she has been absent from our screens.

Anne made her last appearance on GB News back on January 1.

“I knew then that I would be going away for a while,” she emotionally told Dan last night, before joking: “And I haven’t been on a world cruise.”

She explained that this was a story that had been doing the rounds on social media.

It hasn’t been a world cruise, it’s been a fight against breast cancer

“It hasn’t been a world cruise, it’s been a fight against breast cancer,” she confirmed.

Anne Diamond wearing dress
Anne now feels well enough to return to work (Credit: GB News)

The star broadcaster went on: “It’s been a long journey and five months later I’m still not at the end of the journey. But I’m through it enough to come back to work.”

Anne, who has appeared on Loose Women and Good Morning Britain, shared that she’s undergone a double mastectomy and radiotherapy.

Anne then opened up about being diagnosed with the disease on the very same day that she found out she was being awarded an OBE. She tragically recounted receiving her letter from the cabinet office at 9.30 in the morning. And then just hours later by lunchtime, being diagnosed with breast cancer.

YouTube video player

