Kate Garraway reveals huge snub from I’m A Celebrity campmate after show finished

GMB star Kate Garraway has confessed that she was snubbed by a co-star after the pair left I’m A Celebrity.

The Good Morning Britain presenter opened up about the brutal snub during a podcast appearance.

Kate was asked whether she would like to go travelling with any of her former campmates.

However, Kate revealed it might be difficult to reach out to one of them in particular.

While appearing on Giovanna Fletcher’s Walt Disney’s podcast Journey to the Magic, Kate revealed why.

GMB host Kate Garraway reveals I’m A Celeb snub

Kate said: “Caitlyn Jenner, I mean we all wanted to travel with her.

“But she, literally as the plane took off, removed herself from the WhatsApp group. You could have timed it on the runway, and it was like ‘Caitlyn Jenner has left the group’.”

Kate continued: “She did give her number out to various people to be fair, but she obviously felt like she didn’t want to be part of… You know what WhatsApp is like. It tells you doesn’t it?”

“It’s not like somebody can sneak out, it’s like you are no longer part of this group. You are out! Like, did she go? Hang on a minute, she’s just taken off! On the plane!”

However, despite the snub from Caitlyn, it turns out Kate doesn’t hold a grudge against the Kardashians star.

“She was brilliant fun in there actually, so yeah, would be good to see her,” she said. “I have seen her again, and I have interviewed her since but it’s a different world.”

Meanwhile, during a previous episode of the podcast, Kate opened up about her husband’s struggles.

Derek is one of the UK’s longest-suffering Covid patients. Doctors admitted him to the hospital with the virus in March 2020 and he has been battling to return to normality ever since.

“It is challenging, he’s still very, very damaged,” said the Good Morning Britain star. “He still can’t really move, still can’t really speak, still fed through tubes, and so there’s a long road ahead.”

