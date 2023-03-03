GMB today (Friday, March 3) saw Kate Garraway return to host the show once more alongside Ben Shephard.

However, the star’s behaviour quickly grated on some viewers, with them taking to Twitter to call her out over a habit she kept displaying.

Kate was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on GMB today

Today’s edition of GMB saw Kate co-host the show alongside Ben.

One big topic of discussion during today’s show was the leaking of MP’s texts during the Covid pandemic.

Together, they welcomed the journalist who leaked the texts – Isabel Oakeshott – onto the show.

However, Kate kept interrupting Isabel during the interview.

There were a couple of occasions during the interview where both Isabel and Kate were speaking over eachother.

This also happened during other segments of the show.

Eventually, viewers had enough and took to Twitter to slam Kate.

Kate’s behaviour came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Viewer slam Kate Garraway’s behaviour on GMB today

A number of GMB viewers took to Twitter to slam Kate and her annoying habit.

“Ben don’t interrupt Kate she loves the sound of her own voice,” one viewer tweeted.

“I agree with @IsabelOakeshott! Kate shut up and allow her to speak please. The public does have the right to know about this. I may not agree with everything she says but on this, she’s spot on!” another fumed during the interview.

Kate shut up and allow her to speak please.

“The [bleep] Kate just loves her voice she just talks over and interrupts everyone the producers need to grow a pair,” a third ranted.

“This isn’t about you Kate,” another GMB viewer said.

Not everyone was angry with Kate this morning though.

“Morning Kate, good to see you on,” one viewer tweeted the star.

“Well done Kate! Good questions for slippery Oakshott,” another said after the interview with Isabel.

Lorraine’s face was projected onto Kate’s green dress yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Kate suffers X-rated wardrobe fail

In other Kate-related news, the star was involved in an x-rated wardrobe fail during yesterday’s show (Thursday, March 2).

Kate fell victim to a pretty unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during the show.

The star was wearing a green dress on yesterday’s show – and the production team took the opportunity to have some fun with it.

As it was the same colour as a green screen, producers turned Kate’s dress red, blue and purple before projecting a live image of Lorraine Kelly onto it.

However, Lorraine was wearing a low-cut top, and her cleavage lined up with Kate’s groin.

“@GMB please look back at Lorraine on Kate … not sure the cleavage was in the right place!” one viewer tweeted.

Lorraine herself caught wind of the tweets and apologised “profusely” for the blunder!

“OMFG – I can only apologise profusely for the damage inflicted!!” she tweeted.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

