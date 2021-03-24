Piers Morgan and Ben Shephard have praised Kate Garraway following her emotional ITV documentary Finding Derek.

The Good Morning Britain host, 53, bravely opened up on her husband Derek Draper’s health struggles since contracting coronavirus last March.

Following the special, Kate was praised by a number of her fellow stars.

Kate Garraway praised for opening up on Finding Derek

Taking to social media last night (March 23), Piers Morgan revealed he was “heartbroken” for the presenter.

The pair are good friends, with Piers supporting Kate throughout Derek’s battle.

He tweeted: “This is heartbreaking. #FindingDerek @kategarraway.”

This is heartbreaking but also so inspiring

Piers also wrote “Love you [Kate],” before adding a quote from Nelson Mandela.

Furthermore, Ben Shephard, who appeared in the documentary, shared a lengthy tribute to his close friend.

Alongside a pic of them together, the GMB star wrote: “So proud of my friend @kategarraway. She continues to surprise, delight, occasionally infuriate but always inspire me.

Heartbreaking but such courage, humanity and strength @kategarraway – you are incredible! ❤️ #FindingDerek — Lorraine (@reallorraine) March 23, 2021

“Thinking of Kate, her family and anyone who is battling Covid or has lost someone close to them to the virus. #FindingDerek.”

The moving special also touched Alison Hammond.

During the doc, the This Morning star penned: “This is heartbreaking but also so inspiring #FindingDerek. How amazing is @kategarraway @ITV.”

‘Heartbreaking’

Meanwhile, Lorraine Kelly shared: “Heartbreaking but such courage, humanity and strength @kategarraway – you are incredible! #FindingDerek.”

The likes Charlotte Hawkins, Myleene Klass and Martin Lewis also sent messages of support to Kate following the documentary.

In addition, Dan Walker said: “Really tough watching #FindingDerek. Nothing but respect for @kategarraway & the rest of her family.”

So proud of my friend @kategarraway she continues to surprise, delight, occasionally infuriate but always inspire me. Thinking of Kate, her family and anyone who is battling Covid or has lost someone close to them to the virus. #FindingDerek pic.twitter.com/S8B0ajO9jU — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) March 23, 2021

Coronation Street’s Samia Longchambon sent her love.

She wrote: “Oh @kategarraway you are so strong of spirit… sending much love to you and your beautiful family. Here’s hoping you all have many brighter days together ahead #FindingDerek.”

Meanwhile, Kate took to Twitter ahead of the show to thank fans for their support.

She wrote: “Thank you so much for all your lovely comments – your support means so much to me and others.”

The documentary – filmed during summer 2020 – shows Kate and her children interact with Derek for the first time since he woke from a coma.

Furthermore, she also said in the documentary that she would not hesitate to give up her day job in order to care for him.

