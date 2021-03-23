Kate Garraway has addressed reports she would quit GMB to give her husband Derek Draper 24-hour care.

It follows comments she makes in new documentary Finding Derek, which airs on ITV tonight, and was filmed over the past year.

In it she reportedly says: “If I have to give up work to care for him it’s best to do it now.

“If he needs 24-hour care, I’ll be the primary carer.”

Kate, 53, has clarified her position now on Good Morning Britain, telling colleagues Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid: “You can’t get rid of me that easily!”

“I never saw giving up work. The reality is ITV has been so supportive, it has kept me sane. It’s a slice of normal, it’s a slice of life.

“What Derek needs is specialist medical support ongoing. I’m not a medical expert. We need to make sure support is there for that to happen. I would like that to be home.”

But she is also fearful of what that life would be. In the film about her family’s plight after Covid took hold of Derek, also 53, Kate tells son Billy: “You know that we are hoping that dad will get better and better.

“But when he comes home he will probably need to be in a wheelchair, so we are trying to make it so he can do all this.

“And if I have to give up work to care for him then it is best to do it now when I am earning money.

“I have a fear of the reality of that life.

“It is a completely different dynamic to our relationship.”

Speaking about how her kids are: “I think they have coped tremendously well. They cope with it in different ways.”

The documentary also sees Kate speak to Elton John on the phone.

He says: “I pray for [Derek] every night, in my prayers, and you and your family.

“He is an amazing man, please give him my love when you talk to him next time.”

Kate revealed last year that Elton and his husband David Furnish had been “so kind”.

She explained he had got in touch and said: “What can I do to help? I’m on board. I’ll try and help.”

“He’s incredible,” Kate added. “He’s been so kind, and David [Furnish] as well.”

