GMB presenter Kate Garraway stunned viewers as she debuted a new hairstyle on the show today (March 19).

The 53-year-old broadcaster looked effortlessly chic on the ITV programme, as she sported subtle waves and a swept over parting.

But despite getting the approval from fans, Kate told her co-stars she was unsure on the look.

Kate Garraway sported a new hairstyle on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway: What happened on GMB?

Speaking to Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Arnold, she said: “I don’t know what’s happened to me today.

“My hair has gone curly and I’ve got flowers… I feel like I should have a couple of milk churns or something!”

However, Charlotte was quick to reassure Kate she looked “boho chic” and “very classy.”

Kate Garraway your hair looks amazing today!

In response, she replied: “Is that what it is, Charlotte? Thank you very much indeed.”

And viewers appeared to agree with Charlotte.

Kate’s new hairdo sparked a series of compliments on social media.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer said: “@KateGarraway your hair looks amazing today!”

Kate looked effortlessly chic following the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, a second wrote: “I’m liking Kate Garraway’s poodle hair do 10/10.”

A third gushed: “Her hair looks good, they look bright and awake.”

A fourth added: “#GMB Kate I love the hair like that. Hoping you are ok and your family.”

Read more: GMB: Charlotte Hawkins divides viewers with bold outfit after giving some a ‘headache’

Kate opens up on husband Derek

Meanwhile, it comes hours after Kate appeared on The One Show to offer an update on husband Derek Draper.

The PR and former political adviser has been in hospital since March last year, after contracting coronavirus.

Speaking to hosts Alex Jones and Michael Ball yesterday (March 18), Kate shared: “Derek is an extreme case.

@kategarraway your hair looks amazing today ! — Tracy Jones (@Djtj7582) March 19, 2021

“What he had is a prolonged disorder of consciousness which means there is reaction, it’s not like the COVID we see where people are lying there in a vegetive state – he opens his eyes.”

In addition, she said: “Before Christmas there was lots of progress with words and communication but what I feel like is I’m on a lifeboat somehow and he’s coming up and down.

“You’re on this precipice trying to hold on to him and there are moments when he bubbles up and you have some contact. It feels like you’re having to fill him with so much positivity because he’s going to sink down.”

Read more: Kate Garraway’s hope for husband Derek Draper as she made documentary

Furthermore, Kate will give fans a glimpse into Derek’s battle in a new ITV documentary.

Finding Derek – which airs next Tuesday – will highlight his health struggles from July 2020.

Meanwhile, in the emotional trailer for the doc, Kate was seen screaming for her poorly husband.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.