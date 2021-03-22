Kate Garraway is preparing to welcome her husband Derek Draper home by making changes to their house.

The Good Morning Britain host, 53, has added a hospital bed into their lounge as well as making their home wheelchair accessible.

The presenter apparently made the changes to the house last year in the hope that Derek would return before the third lockdown.

The star has made preparations at their family home for Derek’s return (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway makes preparations for Derek

According to reports, Kate’s changes to their home will be shown in her documentary Finding Derek, which airs tomorrow on ITV.

During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Kate revealed their house has been fitted with ramps and widened doorways for wheelchair access.

Meanwhile, Kate has said Derek’s legs are like “sticks” after losing eight stone during his coronavirus battle.

Derek has been in hospital since March last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The star also revealed he has no muscle left.

Speaking to the Mirror, the presenter said: “He has changed. Derek is physically very affected.

“His legs are like sticks, he has no muscle left. In terms of his movement, he’s physically affected.”

On Tuesday, ITV viewers will get to see an insight into Derek’s health battle over the last year.

The documentary, Finding Derek, will begin with Kate and her family from July 2020 and will bring viewers up to date with it ending in March 2021.

Kate’s Finding Derek documentary will air tomorrow night (Credit: ITV – Photographer: Tony Wards)

Meanwhile, Kate will also meet with survivors of the disease and discuss the unknown, longer-term effects of the virus.

In a trailer, the mum-of-two says: “Derek is the sickest person the team of doctors have treated this year.

“Is he going to be able to come back or will he be alive but no longer the person he was?”

Derek is now free of coronavirus, but the disease has ravaged his body.

He has suffered kidney failure and liver and heart damage.

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek will air on ITV, Tuesday, March 23, at 9pm.

