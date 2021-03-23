Kate Garraway thanked fans for their support ahead of tonight’s documentary, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek (Tuesday March 23).

The GMB presenter, 53, has been promoting the heart-wrenching film and has received an avalanche of support from fans.

Now she has responded and tweeted out a heartfelt thank you.

Thank you so much for all your lovely comments – your support means so much to me and others. I hope you find some comfort and hope from the doc #findingderek tonight @itv and do get in touch with me to share your thoughts – either here or email me kate@clubgarraway.com https://t.co/ezKf6WoOa8 — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) March 23, 2021

How did Kate Garraway say thank you?

The documentary sees Kate and her family come to terms with Derek’s year-long hospital stay after contracting COVID-19.

Kate took to Twitter to thank fans for their support before the programme aired.

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals she was told to dump Derek amid health battle

She wrote: “Thank you so much for all your lovely comments – your support means so much to me and others.

“I hope you find some comfort and hope from the doc #findingderek tonight @itv and do get in touch with me to share your thoughts – either here or email me kate@clubgarraway.com”

Kate said a big thank you for fans’ support (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react?

Kate’s thank you provoked even more support from followers.

One fan replied: “My mum (and me) wanted to say to you I know this is such a hard time for you and your family but you are stronger than you realise.

“We’re all praying for you and Derek. Even though you may feel alone you’re not, we’ve all got your back.”

We’re all praying for you and Derek. Even though you may feel alone you’re not, we’ve all got your back.

Another wrote: “Hello Kate, I think of you and Derek and your situation often and draw inspiration from your love for your family and your strength and fortitude.

“I am severely disabled with NF2 and have low moments at times then I think ‘if Kate can get on with it so can I’.

“You have my awe.”

Derek in hospital (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate say in the documentary?

The documentary, filmed during summer 2020, shows Kate and her children interact with Derek for the first time since he woke from a coma.

Kate also said in the documentary that she would not hesitate to give up her day job in order to care for him.

Read more: Kate Garraway to leave GMB to care for husband? Presenter addresses reports ahead of Finding Derek doc

“If I have to give up work to care for him it’s best to do it now,” she said.

“If he needs 24-hour care, I’ll be the primary carer.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.