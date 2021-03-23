Kate Garraway has revealed she was told to dump her husband Derek Draper because this ‘isn’t what she signed up for’.

Derek has been in hospital since March last year after contracting coronavirus and he’s still now battling the after-effects.

Tonight (March 23), the presenter’s documentary Finding Derek will air on ITV and she makes the shock revelation.

What does Kate Garraway say?

The Good Morning Britain host says: “Somebody said to me the other day, ‘You are allowed to say, “this isn’t what I signed up for” and get out.’

“And I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ I mean, I know they meant it weirdly kindly, as if almost giving me license.”

In addition, she says: “But I said, ‘I can’t think that! He’s in there!'”

Elsewhere, Kate recently revealed the devastating effect the virus has had on Derek.

She said his legs are “like sticks” after losing eight stone in weight.

Speaking to the Mirror, the presenter said: “He has changed. Derek is physically very affected.

“His legs are like sticks, he has no muscle left. In terms of his movement, he’s physically affected.”

Meanwhile, the star addressed reports she would quit GMB to give her husband 24-hour care.

Is Kate leaving GMB to look after her husband?

She reportedly says in the documentary: “If I have to give up work to care for him it’s best to do it now. If he needs 24-hour care, I’ll be the primary carer.”

However, on Tuesday, she clarified her comments on the daytime show.

She told her co-stars Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid: “You can’t get rid of me that easily!”

In addition, Kate added: “I never saw giving up work. The reality is ITV has been so supportive, it has kept me sane. It’s a slice of normal, it’s a slice of life.

“What Derek needs is specialist medical support ongoing. I’m not a medical expert.

“We need to make sure support is there for that to happen. I would like that to be home.”

