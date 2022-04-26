Jeremy Kyle fans all saying the same thing as he makes TV comeback

Fans of Jeremy Kyle all had the same thing to say as he made his TV comeback with a new TalkTV show last night (Monday, April 25).

The 56-year-old was a panelist on Sharon Osbourne‘s new show, The Talk, and plenty of viewers were overjoyed to see him back on screens.

Jeremy made his TV return yesterday (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Jeremy Kyle on TalkTV

Three years ago, Jeremy’s hit ITV show, The Jeremy Kyle Show, was cancelled.

The show was taken off the air after a guest took his own life just a week after allegedly failing a lie detector test on the programme.

Since then, Jeremy has been hosting a show on TalkRadio. However, yesterday, he finally made his return to screens.

Read more: Jeremy Kyle Show inquest served new setback as Steve Dymond’s family suffers fresh bereavement

Jeremy was a panellist on Sharon Osbourne’s new show on TalkTV, alongside other guests. Together they discussed topics such as Prince Andrew and Elon Musk buying Twitter.

Introducing the show, Sharon said: “It’s great to be back on your screens and even greater to be employed.”

“It’s our first show tonight and it’s going to be fabulous, isn’t it darling?” she said to Jeremy.

“Completely fabulous, Mrs. O. Delighted to have you on, welcome back to the country,” he replied.

Viewers were glad to see Jeremy back (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Jeremy Kyle new show

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to react to Jeremy’s TV show – with many saying that they were glad to see him back!

“Loved @TalkTV on launch night. @piersmorgan was obviously the highlight, but I was also glad to see Jeremy Kyle back on TV too. And if he’s a permanent panelist on The Talk, I’m tuning in for him more than Sharon Osbourne,” one viewer said.

“Jeremy Kyle is the best thing ever to happen to daytime TV so I’m glad to be seeing him back,” another said.

“Loved the talk glad to see Jeremy Kyle back on UK TV,” a third said.

“I’m glad @TalkTV has signed #JeremyKyle for their network,” another said.

However, some viewers weren’t happy to see the 56-year-old back on telly. “Oh God. I just looked. Talk TV have that a moral excuse for a man, Jeremy Kyle on there. I will definitely avoid anymore viewings on that channel,” one said.

Piers also made his TV return last night (Credit: talkTV / YouTube)

TalkTV launch night

Jeremy wasn’t the only star to make his return to TV screens last night.

Just over a year on from his dramatic exit from GMB, Piers Morgan made his TV return too.

The 57-year-old launched a new show on TalkTV – Piers Morgan Uncensored.

During the show, Piers slammed “woke snowflakes” and aired an explosive interview with former US President Donald Trump.

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex and when can we get our Season 2 fix?

However, despite some good viewing figures, Piers’ new show divided viewers. Some were happy to see him back on their screens.

“Fantastic to have Piers back on TV. Really enjoyed the show,” one viewer said. “@piersmorgan it’s so great to have you back on my TV! Love the show,” another said.

However, others weren’t as impressed. “Why would anyone be interested in what this guy has to say, it’s utterly baffling. #piersuncensored,” one viewer said.

Did you enjoy seeing Jeremy back on screens? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.