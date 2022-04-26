Piers Morgan launched his new TalkTV show last night and viewers have delivered their verdict.

The presenter was back on our screens for his first show since his dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain last March.

He launched Piers Morgan Uncensored and it was definitely an explosive first show as he interviewed former US President Donald Trump.

Piers launched his show last night with an explosive Trump interview (Credit: TalkTV)

Piers Morgan on TalkTV

As he opened his show on Monday night, Piers delivered a “trigger warning” to “woke snowflakes”.

Read more: What Piers Morgan said about Meghan Markle that set GMB exit in place

He said: “I want to issue an urgent trigger warning for all ultra sensitive, permanently offended woke snowflakes who may have accidentally tuned into this show.

“You are not going to enjoy my show. It’s going to really annoy you.

Piers returned to TV last night with his new show (Credit: TalkTV)

“It may even evoke trauma because I’m going to be celebrating the one thing you can’t abide: free speech.”

Piers continued: “And that’s real free speech. Not your kind of free speech where only your opinions are allowed and anyone with a different opinion has to be shamed, abused and cancelled, their careers and reputations destroyed.

“Nobody’s getting cancelled on Piers Morgan Uncensored. This is a no-cancel zone.”

Piers went on to say that no opinion “will be silenced” and no debate will be “off limits”.

Piers interviewed Donald Trump on his first show (Credit: TalkTV)

He concluded: “No BS will be tolerated. And yes, if it’s alright with you, we are going to enjoy ourselves.”

Piers then cracked on with the show.

It didn’t take long for viewers to share their thoughts on the highly-anticipated show.

The majority of people loved the show and were over the moon to have Piers back on TV.

One person said: “Great to see you back on TV, you have been missed!!”

“I’ll always fight your corner, I’ll always have your back – unless you’re an illiberal liberal. …It’s time to bring back real democracies.” Welcome to Piers Morgan Uncensored. Here’s what we’re promising to bring to your screens.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #piersuncensored pic.twitter.com/o4sn8RizT5 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 25, 2022

Piers Morgan Uncensored reviews

Another wrote: “Fantastic to have Piers back on TV. Really enjoyed the show.”

A third tweeted: “@piersmorgan it’s so great to have you back on my TV! Love the show.”

Another added: “I thoroughly enjoyed your first interview on Talk TV. What a show!!

“Can’t wait for round 2 tonight. I now have my Sky box on repeat record so I won’t miss a thing.”

However, some people weren’t so happy to have Piers back as one said: “So looking forward to watching @piersmorgan Uncensored, omg, absolute [bleep]. Had to switch it off #TalkTV.”

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

Another wrote: “Why would anyone be interested in what this guy has to say, it’s utterly baffling. #piersuncensored.”

A third commented: “Won’t be watched here. The little news I watch will continue to be #GBNews.”

Did you enjoy Piers’ show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.