Jeremy Kyle Show inquest served new setback as Steve Dymond’s family suffers fresh bereavement

The inquest of a man who died after filming The Jeremy Kyle Show has today (March 28) been delayed.

Steve Dymond took his own life after failing a lie detector test on the show.

He had wanted to prove that he wasn’t cheating on his fiancée.

Now the inquest into Dymond’s death has been given a setback, due to another sad passing.

TV presenter Jeremy Kyle had his show cancelled after Steve Dymond’s death (Credit: Splash News)

The Jeremy Kyle Show: Why was Dymond’s inquest delayed?

The inquest into Dymond’s death, which happened in May 2019, was due to open this week.

However, it has now been adjourned after the death of Dymond’s mother.

Read more: Jeremy Kyle breaks his silence over documentary as he vows to ‘have his say’

The hearing was due to take place in Hampshire this week, but a coroner has now postponed it on “compassionate grounds”.

Steve’s brother Leslie and his son Carl are both attending her funeral tomorrow.

This would have clashed with the second day of the hearing, hence the adjournment.

Coroner Jason Pegg said the death and funeral would affect the pair’s ability to engage with the four-day inquest.

Presenter Jeremy Kyle is not expected to attend.

The Jeremy Kyle Show guest Steve Dymond passed away in 2019 (Credit: YouTube)

New evidence comes to light?

Not only that, the pair have also written to the coroner asking if any more evidence has come to light following the latest Channel 4 documentary, Death on Daytime.

It took an in-depth look at what happened behind the scenes on the TV show.

Of course, The Jeremy Kyle Show was taken off air after Dymond took his own life.

Pegg had asked all lawyers to respond to the family’s questions about the documentary before the inquest began.

He stated: “I do not consider there are matters arising from the Channel 4 documentary that would in themselves be grounds for adjourning the inquest today.

“There is presently sufficient evidence available that allows me as the coroner to properly answer the four statutory questions – who was the deceased and how, when and where he came by his death.”

Jeremy, pictured previously, isn’t due to attend the inquest (Credit: Splash News)

How did Steve Dymond die?

Dymond took his own life at his Portsmouth home.

Read more: Jeremy Kyle ‘may have contributed to Steve Dymond’s death’, says coroner

It came just a week after filming his episode of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

As a result of his death and cancellation of the show, his episode was never aired.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.