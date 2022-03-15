Jeremy Kyle breaks silence on Channel 4 documentary as he vows to ‘have his say’

Jeremy Kyle has finally broken his silence on the recent Channel 4 documentary, Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime.

However, the 56-year-old refused to comment on the death of The Jeremy Kyle Show guest Steve Dymond, who took his own life a week after appearing on the show in 2019.

Jeremy broke his silence (Credit: talkRADIO / YouTube)

Jeremy Kyle breaks his silence on the documentary

During an appearance on talkRADIO yesterday (Monday, March 14), Jeremy addressed the “elephant in the room” – the controversial Channel 4 documentary.

Speaking on the radio, Jeremy said: “Let’s just deal with the elephant in the room straight away – couple of texts already talking about a certain programme that was on television last night.”

“Yes, I am fully aware,” he said. He then continued, saying: “I will say only this, my friends, to you.

“I have maintained a consistent approach over the last three years.”

Jeremy refused to comment on Steve’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Jeremy say next?

Jeremy continued, explaining that he wasn’t going to speak about Steve’s death.

“I have said that I will not comment on the tragic death of Steve Dymond until the legal process has finished and that is a position I will maintain,” he said.

“When – and trust me, there will be a time after the inquest, when it is right and proper for me to have my say – because there are of course two sides to every single story – I will do it here and I will do it to you, and that is the most important thing,” he continued.

“With the greatest of respect, I wanted to say that,” he added.

The inquest into Steve’s death is set to take place later on this month – over two years since he passed.

Steve tragically took his own life in 2019, shortly after appearing on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened in the documentary about The Jeremy Kyle Show?

Steve had “failed” a lie detector test on The Jeremy Kyle Show in 2019, “proving” that he had been unfaithful to his partner – something he denied.

A few days later, Steve was found dead in his home. Following Steve’s tragic passing, The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed by ITV. After 14 years on screens, it was no more.

The documentary on Channel 4 took viewers behind the scenes of the show, and caught up with Steve’s ex-fiancée, Jane.

During her appearance in the documentary, Jane confessed that she doesn’t harbour any ill feeling towards Jeremy.

“I think he’s brilliant, I feel sorry for him because he lost his job,” she said. “I don’t hate Jeremy Kyle and I didn’t blame him.”

She continued, saying: “I can’t put the blame on someone else when I feel partly to blame myself.”

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime is available on All4 now.

