Jeremy Kyle “may have caused or contributed to the death of Steve Dymond”, according to a coroner.

The 55-year-old host was also named as an ‘interested person’ during a preliminary hearing into the death of tragic Steve.

Steve, 63, appeared on the controversial chat show in May 2019, and sadly took his own life shortly after.

Steven tragically took his own life after the appearance on Jeremy Kyle’s show (Credit: Facebook)

What did the inquest say about Jeremy Kyle and Steve Dymond?

The court also heard how “something happened on stage” at the end of the episode that tipped him over the edge.

The Dymond family’s legal representatives contend that all the footage from that episode has not been shown to them.

A statement from Steve’s brother Leslie said that he was “extremely distressed” after filming.

Read more: Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond told researcher ‘I wish I was dead’, inquest hears

Talking to him in a taxi, Steve had told his brother that the audience had “booed and heckled” him.

He also said to Leslie that Jeremy Kyle was “in his face”.

Jeremy was said to have been in Steve’s “face” (Credit: ITV)

Steve was “on his knees”

Steve subsequently told Leslie that he felt “trapped” and that he was “on his knees”.

“Fixated” on the lie detector test result that was featured in the show, Leslie also told Winchester court that he had to talk his brother down from “suicidal thoughts”.

After speaking to him for “hours” in the days after the appearance, Steve then went “off the radar”.

Tragically, his body was later found after a morphine overdose.

Hampshire Coroner Jason Pegg stated Kyle is someone “who may have caused or contributed to the death of Stephen Dymond”.

Jeremy presented Steve with the results from a lie detector test (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Steve Dymond on the Jeremy Kyle show?

Steve, from Portsmouth, approached the show in an attempt to prove he hadn’t been unfaithful to his partner, Jane Callaghan.

Read more: Tragic final texts from Jeremy Kyle Show guest Steve Dymond

But he failed the lie detector test – which prompted the end of his relationship.

The show – which had been on the air for 14 years before it was axed in the wake of Steve’s death – was infamous for guests airing their dirty laundry in public.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.