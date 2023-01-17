Jeremy Clarkson has had his apology to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed by Susanna Reid.

The presenter read his statement aloud on Good Morning Britain earlier today (January 17).

Jeremy claimed that he hadn’t had time to read his now-infamous copy before it was published.

He said: “It was a slow rumble to start with, and I ignored it. But then the rumble got louder. So I picked up a copy of The Sun to see what all the fuss was about.”

Journalist Susanna wasn’t buying this and pointed out: “Well, it was on your computer first.”

Susanna isn’t buying apology from Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy’s apology continued: “We’ve all been there.”

Susanna responded with a simple: “No.”

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Jeremy went on to explain that he should have referenced Game of Thrones in his column.

He said: “I’d been thinking of a scene in Game of Thrones, but I’d forgotten to mention this.”

Good Morning Britain co-host Ed Balls pointed out: “It’s the worst scene in Game of Thrones by far… A terrible analogy.”

Susanna added: “The way he writes in these apologies, it’s almost as if he had an out-of-body experience when he wrote it, because he said it wasn’t until he read it that he realised how awful it was.”

And Susanna didn’t stop there.

She was less than impressed with Jeremy’s admission that he first reached out to Harry and Meghan on Christmas Day.

The presenter asked: “Is that appropriate on Christmas Day?”

Jeremy’s rant: What happened?

A column Jeremy wrote for The Sun in December hit the headlines because he said he hated Prince Harry’s wife.

It read: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.

“Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.”

The backlash was instant and the Independent Press Standards Organisation received more than 20,000 complaints.

Carol Vorderman was quick to speak out against the former Top Gear presenter, saying: “Shame on YOU.”

ITV even responded to calls for Jeremy to be sacked from his role as host on the channel’s Who Wants To be A Millionaire?.

Jeremy then tweeted: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it.

“I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

He also said that he’d emailed the Sussexes with a full apology.

However, Harry and Meghan have since hit back with a scathing response.

Their statement read: “On 25 December 2022, Mr Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.”

“While a new apology has been issued today by Mr Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his longstanding pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny.”

“Unless each of his other pieces ‘in a hurry’, as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate.”

