Jeremy Clarkson launches ‘horrifying’ Meghan Markle attack as Carol Vorderman declares ‘shame on you’

Jeremy Clarkson has launched a scathing attack on Meghan Markle in which he declares his “hate” for the royal.

The ex Top Gear presenter claims thinking about the Duchess of Sussex keeps him awake at night.

He made the comments in a newspaper column this weekend, and one person who really isn’t on his side is the lovely Carol Vorderman.

She has spoken out against the broadcaster, venting her anger on Twitter.

Jeremy Clarkson launches tirade about Meghan Markle

The 62-year-old said he visualises Meghan “being made to parade naked” through the streets while unable to sleep.

He also wrote crowds observing Meghan in the situation in his head would chant ‘Shame!’ at her.

Additionally, the TV personality also suggested the same people would “throw lumps of excrement at her”.

And furthermore, he claimed in his piece for The Sun: “Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.”

How people reacted to Clarkson attack on Meghan Markle

The columnist has been roundly condemned on social media for his “appalling” remarks.

Several Twitter users also drew parallels between Jeremy Clarkson’s words and issues raised by the Sussexes in their Netflix docuseries.

MP Marsha de Cordova tweeted her disapproval: “This type of rhetoric is exactly what Meghan was highlighting in the documentary. Whatever opinion you have of Meghan, violence and hate against women is never acceptable.”

Meanwhile, activist Nimco Ali slammed reports about Mr Clarkson’s article: “A young black black woman opens up about her struggle with suicidal thoughts as a result of the abuse she got from the media and this is how some men in the media react. This is absolutely horrific.”

And actress Kathy Burke lashed out on Sunday (December 18) morning: “Watched the rest of #HarryandMeganNetflix.

“Still think they’re pretty great and I love their relationship with Meghan’s gorgeous Mum, Doria. Wishing them continued happiness and people like that colossal [blank] Clarkson continued pain with the thought of it.”

NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to “everyone who’s my age thinks the same”

No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.

Carol Vorderman slams Clarkson

Former Countdown star Carol was also among those to object to the article.

She fumed his approach was unacceptable and denied his claims are as representative as suggested.

Sharing an excerpt, Carol fumed in her response: “NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to ‘everyone who’s my age thinks the same’.

“No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.”

Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman.

Carol also insisted Clarkson was more likely to face public criticism.

She continued: “Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting ‘shame on YOU’.”

And since being shared earlier this morning, Carol’s tweet has racked up over 33,000 likes.

‘Abhorrent’

One Twitter follower replied to her: “I could not agree with you more. Well said Carol.”

Actress Emily Atack responded: “I’m horrified.”

And someone else reflected: “Even if he thinks it and says it out loud, for an editor to decide it is okay to put in a national newspaper is abhorrent.”

