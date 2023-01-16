Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Meghan and Harry in email over ‘disgraceful’ remarks as he releases statement

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he emailed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to apologise for his remarks about her in a newspaper column.

Last month (December 2022), Jeremy sparked outrage with his comments about Meghan.

In a column for The Sun, which was later removed, the former Top Gear presenter wrote about Meghan: “I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

Jeremy Clarkson comments about Meghan

Understandably, the comments sparked a huge backlash online and Meghan’s husband Prince Harry even slammed the comments during his interview with ITV.

At the time, Jeremy released a message to his Twitter but didn’t apologise.

Now, the TV star has issued an apology in a lengthy statement and revealed he emailed Meghan and Harry on Christmas morning.

Jeremy released a new statement today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeremy apology to Meghan

The statement, shared to his Instagram on Monday, said: “One of the strange things I’ve noticed in recent times is that whenever an MP or a well-known person is asked to apologise for something, no matter how heartfelt or profound that apology may be, it’s never enough for the people who called for it in the first place.

“So I’m going to try and buck the trend this morning with an apology for the things I said in a Sun column recently about Meghan Markle.

“I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head.

Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 19, 2022

What else did Jeremy say?

“This is me putting my hands up. It’s a mea culpa with bells on.”

Jeremy continued: “Usually, I read what I’ve written to someone else before filing, but I was home alone on that fateful day, and in a hurry.

“So when I’d finished, I just pressed send. And then, when the column appeared the next day, the land mine exploded.”

He went on: “It was a slow rumble to start with and I ignored it. But then the rumble got louder. So I picked up a copy of The Sun to see what all the fuss was about.

Jeremy said he emailed Meghan and Harry to apologise for his comments (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“We’ve all been there, I guess. In that precise moment when we suddenly realise we’ve completely messed up.

“You are sweaty and cold at the same time. And your head pounds. And you feel sick.

“I couldn’t believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible.”

Jeremy insisted he had been “thinking of a scene in Game of Thrones” but had “forgotten to mention this”.

This resulted in it looking like he was “actually calling for revolting violence to rain down on Meghan’s head”.

Harry called Jeremy’s comments “horrific” and “cruel” (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy continued in his statement: “I was very angry with myself because in all those controversial days on Top Gear, when I was accused of all sorts of things, it was very rarely sexism.

“I’m just not sexist and I abhor violence against women. And yet I seemed to be advocating just that.

“I was mortified and so was everyone else. My phone went mad. Very close friends were furious. Even my own daughter took to Instagram to denounce me.”

Jeremy said after The Sun apologised, he “tried to explain myself” but it wasn’t long before calls for him to be sacked began.

Jeremy said he emailed Harry and Meghan on Christmas morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He said ITV and Amazon were “incandescent” in the wake of the backlash.

Jeremy concluded his statement saying he emailed Harry and Meghan on Christmas morning.

He said: “I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I’d used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry.

“So can I move on now? Not sure. It’s hard to be interesting and vigilant at the same time. You never hear peals of laughter coming from a health and safety seminar.

“But I promise you this, I will try. Who knows? Very soon now I shall be a grandfather so in future, maybe I’ll just write about that.”

Read more: The Sun apologises to readers for Jeremy Clarkson comments about Meghan Markle

In other news, Amazon – which has worked with Jeremy on his shows The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm – may part ways with the star, according to Variety.

ED! has contacted reps for Amazon for comment.

