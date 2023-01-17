This Morning today (January 17) saw viewers accuse Phillip Schofield of “making excuses” for Jeremy Clarkson amid the Meghan Markle article controversy.

Jeremy apologised recently to the royal couple for his article about Meghan, however, his apology has been rejected by the Sussexes.

The 62-year-old star slammed Meghan before later apologising (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy Clarkson apologises for Meghan article

Last month saw Jeremy pen an article for The Sun in which he slammed Meghan.

The former Top Gear star claimed he hated the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level”.

He also said he dreamed of the day he would see her “parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.

However, yesterday, Jeremy revealed that he had apologised to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for his column.

But, in a shock twist, the Sussexes revealed that they had rejected his apology.

They also claimed that Jeremy had only reached out and apologised to Harry, not Meghan.

Phillip spoke about Jeremy Clarkson today (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy Clarkson apology discussed on This Morning today

During today’s edition of This Morning, Holly and Phillip hosted a discussion on Jeremy Clarkson‘s column and apology.

Speaking about the Sussex’s statement, Holly said: “I mean, a lot of people are saying they didn’t accept the apology, but if that’s true, he [Jeremy] has yet to apologise to her [Meghan].”

“But we don’t know whether, when he emailed, he just emailed Harry’s account and said ‘Dear Harry and Meghan’, but not to her account. Maybe he just solely went to Harry’s account – these are things we don’t know,” Phillip said.

I like Jeremy, he’s a very clever broadcaster, he’s a great journalist.

They then discussed Jeremy’s apology.

“I like Jeremy, he’s a very clever broadcaster, he’s a great journalist,” Phillip said.

“But he then says on Top Gear ‘we never made jokes about women parking’. And it’s almost as it ‘we could have done if we wanted to, but we didn’t do that, so give us points for that’.”

Viewers slammed Phillip today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today viewers slam Phillip

It’s safe to say that viewers weren’t happy with Phillip seemingly “making excuses” for Jeremy on today’s show.

“[Bleep] off @thismorning saying I’m a huge fan of @JeremyClarkson and making excuses for him! #OneRuleForThem,” one viewer tweeted.

“Philip Schofield hates Meghan Markle more than he disapproves of Clarkson’s diatribes,” another accused.

“Surprise surprise Phil really likes Jeremy Clarkson,” a third wrote.

“Philip Schofield said Jeremy Clarkson is clever. I disagree. Without emotional intelligence and integrity, Clarkson’s behaviour is unforgivable. Clarkson punched someone and should have been sacked then,” another said.

However, some viewers defended Jeremy.

“#ThisMorning. Jeremy Clarkson. He’s only saying what everyone thinks. He’s apologising because he needs the work,” one viewer said.

