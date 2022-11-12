Jane McDonald is returning to the Loose Women panel, it has been revealed.

The news will surely delight fans of the singer, after they rallied round her in the wake of her fiancé Eddie Rothe’s death from lung cancer.

More news that will also excite fans of the lovely Jane is that she has just been nominated for a new award.

And you can give the national treasure a huge boost and help her win it!

The gorgeous Jane McDonald is making her Loose Women comeback this week (Credit: YouTube)

Jane McDonald to make Loose Women comeback

The Cruising With Jane McDonald star – once a much-loved member of the Loose Women panel – is making her show comeback.

Loose Women trailed her comeback on the show earlier this week, revealing she’d be back for one day only.

The last time Jane appeared was shortly after she suffered her huge bereavement.

During the interview, Jane was seen breaking down in tears, as her Loose Women pals comforted her.

This time, the ladies will welcome Jane to the show to speak about how she’s been coping without Ed.

I can talk about him now and just feel great that I had that amazing time with him.

She recently revealed that, when he died, he took their future with him.

However, Jane did admit at the time: “I’m a lot better than when I was on Loose Women.

“I can talk about him now and just feel great that I had that amazing time with him.”

The tease revealed the ladies will also discuss her upcoming TV shows – something else that will delight fans.

So will you be tuning in to see what Jane has to say?

She’ll be on screen with the rest of the panel next week (Tuesday November 15).

Jane McDonald opened up about her fiancé’s passing on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald nominated for new award

Here at ED!, we have another way you can back the lovely Jane.

And that’s by voting for her in our brand-new Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

Jane isn’t just up for any award, though.

Recognising the icon that she is, Jane has been shortlisted in the National Treasure category.

Winners will be announced at the end of the year, with more exciting details to follow.

So if Jane is your winner, it’s time to cast your vote here!

When is Jane back with her travel series?

Well that appears to be the million dollar question – and one that Jane will hopefully answer on Tuesday.

Fans have been desperate to know what Jane has been filming, issuing numerous pleas to the singer as she shared Instagram posts from far-flung destinations.

“You’re keeping us all in suspense now, Jane. No clues as to your location in these pictures! Stay safe and travel well,” said one.

A second user joked: “Well, it doesn’t look like Whitby.”

A third said: “Can’t wait, Jane. Where are you off this time? Looks gorgeous.”

“Where are you Jane?!” asked another.

“Stop teasing us!” said another fan of the singer.

