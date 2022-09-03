Jane McDonald lost her partner Eddie Rothe to lung cancer back in March 2021.

Now, speaking on the How To Be 60 podcast with Kaye Adams, Jane has made an entirely heartbreaking confession.

Detailing the stages of grief that she’s been through, Jane told Kaye that when Eddie – who was her fiancé – died, he “took away our future”.

Jane McDonald said partner Ed’s death robbed them of their future (Credit: Splash News)

Jane McDonald on death of partner Eddie

Kaye – who’s gearing up to take part in Strictly this year – asked Jane how she was doing.

“It’s weird. It’s weird,” she confessed.

“I’m a lot better than when I was on Loose Women,” she said referring to her emotional first interview following his death.

“I can talk about him now and just feel great that I had that amazing time with him.”

Jane broke her silence about Ed’s death on Loose Women (Credit: YouTube)

‘Golden’ plans cut short

Earlier in the podcast, Jane had reflected on retiring, and then spoke about the plans she’d made with Eddie for when that time came.

“It’s funny we should talk about retiring. He retired at 59 and said I promise you when you get to this age you’ll see a difference and I have.

“So we had lots of plans and I think that’s part of grief as well that you go through the normal grief and the terrible time and then you grieve the life that you thought you were going to have.

“So when he died he took our future,” she said.

You grieve the life that you thought you were going to have. So when he died he took our future.

Jane added: “So I think that is, I’ve got to have a different life now and that’s taken a bit of adjusting to.

“But I’ll get there, because that’s what we do. I’ll get there.”

Kaye then commented that Jane and Ed had planned a “golden time” for themselves.

Jane confirmed that they had and commented: “It’s a shock when your partner becomes ill. It’s just a shock to your system completely and it’s made me realise how many summers have we got left and I want to do so much.

“I want to go on holiday instead of filming one, I want to write,” she said.

Jane added: “I want to be creative and have time I my lovely home and I want to be here for my family.

“I want to be around for a while for them all just till I sort myself out.”

