Cruising With star Jane McDonald has left some of her move devoted fans feeling frustrated, with some even branding the star a “tease”.

Jane, 59, recently travelled the UK as part of her Let the Light In tour.

She’s most known, however, for her endearing adventures around the world. Her TV show Cruising with Jane McDonald is a huge hit among fans.

Jane’s enjoyed the opulent Taj Mahal in India, traversed the beaches of Barbados and even parasailed along the Floridian coast.

Now it seems like Jane is on the road again, filming for an upcoming adventure project.

But with her posts on social media revealing very little about her current excursions, some fans are complaining to the icon as they ask to know more.

Jane McDonald’s recent social media posts have been leaving some fans eager for more info on her life (Credit: YouTube)

Jane McDonald posts stunning pics while filming new travel series

The lovely Jane took to Twitter yesterday (October 31) to share some pictures of her on her latest project.

The photos showed her in a vibrant maxi skirt and navy blouse as she posed in a kitchen. Smiling and looking at the camera, the star had her hand on her hip.

I’m on my travels again, filming for a new project which I can’t wait to share with you! pic.twitter.com/XVAzAeNeaB — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) October 31, 2022

In another snap posted on the same day, Jane could be seen standing beside a luscious pool, grinning once again.

She wrote in the caption for the picture set: “I’m on my travels again, filming for a new project which I can’t wait to share with you!”

Then, earlier today (November 1), her fans were treated to another image. This time, it showed the singer perched on a stone wall.

Donning sunglasses, a droopy sun hat and another maxi skirt, Jane was beaming at the camera in the picture. The caption read: “Filming in another location today!”

It’s fair to say Jane wasn’t giving too much away. Looking at the photos, it’s difficult to gauge where she is.

Could it be the Mediterranean, the Caribbean? Or could the documentarian be even further afield, perhaps somewhere in Asia or Australasia?

Jane’s fans react to her secretive posts

Her cryptic depictions have led some fans to feel frustrated, even if their annoyance is expressed in a jovial way.

Many users replied to Jane’s posts, expressing their desire to have more information on her current exploits.

“You look fab!” wrote one gushing user. “It looks fab! You’re keeping us all in suspense now, Jane. No clues as to your location in these pictures! Stay safe and travel well.”

A second user joked: “Well, it doesn’t look like Whitby.”

A third said: “Can’t wait, Jane. Where are you off this time? Looks gorgeous.”

“Where are you Jane?!” asked another.

“Stop teasing us!” said another fan of the singer.

Jane McDonald is known for setting off around the world as part of her documentaries (Credit: Channel 5)

Underneath the picture of Jane sitting on the wall, people’s appetite for information was just as as strong.

“Hi Jane,” someone commented. “Looks a beautiful place with plenty of sunshine. Where is it you’re filming?”

A second said: “Where are you filming? Wakefield? Lol. Always sunny.”

“Woohoo,” cheered one fan. “Can you give us a clue?”

Some fans, however, weren’t too bothered about the presenter’s enigmatic filming locations. They just wanted to praise Jane for her well-dressed appearance in the photos.

“Please can you tell us where you get your outfits from?” one user tweeted her. “They are always lovely. So stylish.”

Someone even jokingly said that Jane looked so glamorous she must be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

