Jane McDonald promises fans big news is coming as she shares update

Jane McDonald has told Instagram fans big news about a new project.

The TV presenter is working on a secret project which means she’ll soon be ‘off on her travels again’.

And fans are looking forward to seeing just what the former Loose Women star brings to our screens next.

Jane posted a gorgeous photograph of herself posing by an infinity pool with blue skies in the background.

Smiling broadly Jane, wearing a blue top, summery maxi-skirt and sandals, appeared to be enjoying somewhere more exotic than the UK in winter.

Jane McDonald shares an update about ‘big news’ on Instagram

She captioned the post: “Back on my travels again, filming for another exciting new project!”

The clothing designer for her maxi-skirt, @carolcollections, was also shared with her 190,000 followers.

One fan wrote: “You’re such a lovely person, looking forward to seeing what you’re filming.”

A second wrote: “Looking fabulous as always, can’t wait for this new series.”

Meanwhile, another commented: “Gorgeous outfit! Looking forward to seeing you back in action.”

Earlier this month, the 59-year-old teased details of a different TV project.

She shared a clip to her Instagram story and said: “Hi everyone! We’re back filming again for Channel 5.

“We’re all looking forward to it. It’s the first day of filming today and I definitely, definitely, definitely have the best job in television.”

Jane McDonald excited her fans with the career update (Credit: SplashNew.com)

Jane’s wealth of experience when it comes to travels

Jane shot to fame after appearing on hit show The Cruise in the nineties.

The breakthrough star of the series, Jane went on to have a chart-topping album in 1998.

A glittering career on the stage and screen beckoned.

Jane went on to sing at the Albert Hall and landed a slot as a panelist on ITV show Loose Women on and off until 2014.

UK tours and appearances as a singer kept her busy until TV bosses again came knocking.

You grieve the life that you thought you were going to have.

But she eventually returned to her roots in 2017, travelling and entertaining on the small screen.

Jane has been busy with her travel shows in recent years (Credit: ITV)

They include Cruising with Jane McDonald.

Away from television, heartbroken Jane has stoically put on a brave face since the tragic death of her fiancé Eddie Rothe last year.

“I can talk about him now and just feel great that I had that amazing time with him,” she said in a recent interview on Kaye Adams‘ podcast – How To Be 60. “And it’s funny, we should talk about retiring because he retired at 59.

“And said, I promise you when you get to this age, you’ll see a difference. And I have. So we had lots of plans.

“And I think that’s part of grief as well, is that you go through the normal grief and the terrible, terrible time and then you grieve the life that you thought you were going to have.”

Watch this space for more news of Jane’s exciting adventures as she films the Channel 5 show.

