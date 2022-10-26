Jane McDonald breaks silence on ‘new Downing Street job’ as fans rush to congratulate her

Jane McDonald has been forced to break her silence on Twitter over claims she has a new job at Downing Street.

The beloved singer became the subject of a joke on the social media site that some people seemed to believe was real.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been naming members of his cabinet this week.

Some of his choices have been controversial, and it’s left Brits on Twitter poking fun at them.

As a result, one fan decided to claim that Jane had been appointed the “Secretary of State for Cruiseships and Entertainment”.

Following an influx of messages from fans and people she knows, Jane decided to set the record straight.

Jane McDonald took to Twitter to break her silence over rumours she has bagged a government job (Credit: Splashnews)

Jane McDonald breaks silence over ‘Downing Street job’

In a tweet, she wrote: “This is hilarious! A number of people have gotten in touch to congratulate me on this – just to confirm that it isn’t real. Someone put it on social media as a joke!”

One fan replied: “It’s brilliant. So is this what you’ll be doing next year instead of touring?? Now we know eh! I’ve seen it pop up on Sue’s and a few other Facebook pages and all seem to agree you’d be perfect for the job! JMDMP has a certain ring to it”

A second joked: “Thank you for the clarification Jane xx!”

This is hilarious! A number of people have got in touch to congratulate me on this – just to confirm that it isn’t real. Someone put it on social media as a joke! pic.twitter.com/amaMmnW8P1 — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) October 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the fan who came up with the joke added: “Oh, Jane I made this and what an honour to get approval (I think!).”

Elsewhere, Jane announced earlier this month (October) that she was returning to filming her beloved Channel 5 series.

Addressing her fans, she said: “Hi everyone! We’re back filming again for Channel 5, we’re all looking forward to it.

“It’s the first day of filming today and I definitely, definitely, definitely have the best job in television.”

Jane McDonald recently completed her solo tour and confirmed that she won’t be embarking on another for a while (Credit: Splashnews)

Jane shares ‘sad’ news with fans

Jane’s had quite a year career-wise and recently embarked on a sell-out solo tour that wowed fans and critics alike.

However, Jane announced some sad news to fans back in September when she revealed that she wouldn’t be touring the country again for a while.

Posting on Instagram, Jane told followers: “This is the very last concert we’re doing for quite some time.

“We won’t be touring next year.”

But of course, she isn’t disappearing altogether, with fans still able to get to see her on the box.

Jane confirmed: “We’re going to be making a lot of TV shows, so I’ll keep putting stuff on social media, so keep watching us on there because we’ll be on there quite a lot.”

