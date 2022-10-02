Jane McDonald made an absolutely heartbreaking confession about the Queen last year and we can all relate to it.

The TV legend admitted that the monarch was the ‘most consistent person’ in her life, as she opened up about her love for the royals.

Singer Jane McDonald is a much-loved national treasure (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald: Singer’s sad confession about the Queen

Jane McDonald needs no introducing — the songstress has been entertaining audiences for decades.

The former Loose Women star started out travelling the world as a cruise ship singer in the 1990s.

And featured on BBC docusoap The Cruise back in 1998, which made her a household name.

Since winning the nation’s hearts, Jane became a regular face on TV and she’s also released 10 studio albums, four which made the top 10, and has extensively toured the world too.

The Queen died in September (Credit: Splash News)

Jane on her love for the Royals

Her showbiz career has seen her rub shoulders with royalty on numerous occasions.

In December 2021 at the Royal Variety Performance, Jane met Prince William and Kate.

In an interview last summer, Jane opened up about her admiration for the royal family, especially the Queen.

Speaking to OK!, she said: “I have always been a fan of the royals.

“The Queen has been the most consistent thing in my life.”

The Queen has been the most consistent thing in my life.

With Queen Elizabeth reigning for 70 years, it’s certainly a statement that most people can agree with.

The singer with her late partner Eddie (Credit: CoverImages)

Jane McDonald’s partner Eddie Rothe died in 2021

In March 2021, Jane tragically lost her partner Eddie to cancer.

A statement was posted to the presenter’s official Twitter page which read:

“It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved long term partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March.

“He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months.

“We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice.

“The funeral took place earlier today and we would please ask for your kindness in observing Jane’s privacy for her and Ed’s family at this sad time.”

Announcement 1/2: It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved long term partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March. He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months. We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support… pic.twitter.com/yETN3ruHKA — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) April 7, 2021

Jane McDonald took part in the Platinum Jubilee

Jane further reiterated her love for all things royals earlier this year.

The Yorkshire-born star was taking part in celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee back in April.

She gave her own tribute to Her Majesty’s 70-year reign as she appeared at Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert

Ahead of her performance, Jane spoke to Yorkshire Post explaining her excitement.

She said: “If there’s one thing, one presence, one person who has been consistent throughout my life ‒ all our lives really ‒ it’s Queen Elizabeth.

“And I am so honoured to be celebrating her.”

Read more: Jane McDonald shares nostalgic throwback photos as fans all say same thing

Cruising With Jane McDonald is on tonight (October 2) at 5.45pm on Channel 5.

What did you think of this story? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.