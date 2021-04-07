Jane McDonald has revealed her partner Eddie Rothe has died following a battle with lung cancer.

A statement was posted to the presenter’s official Twitter page on Wednesday.

Eddie sadly passed away on March 26 after battling lung cancer “for the last few months”.

Announcement 1/2: It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved long term partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March. He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months. We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support… pic.twitter.com/yETN3ruHKA — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) April 7, 2021

The statement read: “It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved long term partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March.

“He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months.

“We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support…

Eddie died following a battle with lung cancer (Credit: Photo by Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock)

It added: “…during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice.

“The funeral took place earlier today and we would please ask for your kindness in observing Jane’s privacy for her and Ed’s family at this sad time.”

Fans rushed to offer their condolences to Jane in the replies section.

One person said: “So sorry for your loss Jane my thoughts are with you Ed will fly high.”

Another wrote: “Dearest Jane,so shocked and saddened to hear the news of your lovely Ed. All my love to you.”

Fans sent their condolences to Jane (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “This is such sad news thoughts are with Jane and Ed’s family sending her a huge hug.”

Another tweeted: “So sorry for your loss.

“My heart goes out to you Jane Our thoughts are with you and family at this sad time sending all our love and kind wishes.”

Jane first met Eddie in 1980 and the pair briefly dated. However, they later went their separate ways.

They reunited in 2008 and became engaged.

