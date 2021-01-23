Jane McDonald is a famous singer, presenter and media personality but does she have a husband?

And Jane is back on Channel 5 with her brand new series Cruising Islands of the Med.

But why is she leaving the channel? And how did she become so well-known? Find out the answers to these questions and more below…

Jane McDonald is stepping away from her Channel 5 Cruising shows (Credit: SplashNews)

Why is Jane McDonald leaving Channel 5?

Jane McDonald has become synonymous with both cruising and Channel 5 in recent years.

Her immensely popular Cruising with Jane McDonald series, and their various spinoffs, even earned Jane a TV BAFTA in 2018 for Features.

But after four years with the channel, Jane announced in February 2020 that she was moving on.

Addressing her loyal fanbase on her official website, she shared: “By now you will have seen the news about me stepping away from my shows on Channel 5.

Jane just loves cruises! (Credit: Channel 5)

“It’s been an incredible four and a half years of travelling, 38 cruises and over 100 flights.

“It’s now time for me to spend some time in the UK, concentrate on my music and tours and exciting new projects.”

When was Jane McDonald on Loose Women?

Jane McDonald joined Loose Women in 2004. She appeared on the show on average three times a week up onto her departure in 2010.

She said she left the popular panelist show to concentrate on her music career and subsequent music tours.

Jane was a regular Loose Women panelist for years (Credit: ITV)

Was Jane McDonald on I’m A Celebrity?

Jane McDonald has not competed on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! However, she was a major presence on the 2019 series.

Radio host Adele Roberts brought a framed photo of Jane with her to the camp and said she was a mega-fan.

This resulted in Jane surprising Adele on an episode of Lorraine and inviting her onto an upcoming cruise.

Adele Roberts finally meeting her hero Jane (Credit: ITV)

How old is Jane McDonald now?

Jane was born on April 3, 1963 which as of January 2021 makes her 57-years-old.

Is Jane McDonald married?

Jane McDonald is not currently married. However, she is engaged to Eddie Rothe.

Eddie is the former drummer of the 1960’s band The Searchers.

Jane and Eddie briefly dated in 1980. But they reconnected in 2008 and have been a couple ever since.

She was previously married to Henrik Brixen – from 1998-2003.

Jane is beloved for her singing and bubbly personality (Credit: SplashNews)

The former cruise plumber served as both her husband and manager.

In her biography, Riding The Waves, she says she was naive in trusting him – and that he almost ruined her career.

She wrote: “Your manager is your boss and tells you what to do, what to wear and who to be, so our relationship changed. I loved him with all my heart, but felt he’d stopped looking at me as a wife. I became a product.”

Jane went on to say that he moved to America in 2002, leaving her for good after her career had seemingly ‘dried up.’



Does Jane McDonald have any children?

Jane does not have any children.

However, she had said she hoped to have children when she was younger.

But in her biography, she said that Henrik did not feature children in ‘his plans.’

She wrote: “Henrik and I once talked about having children but there wasn’t room for babies in his plans for me. I began to feel lonely in my marriage.”

What is Jane McDonald’s net worth?

According to SmoothRadio Jane has an estimated net worth of £4.5 million.

When is Jane McDonald: Cruising Islands of the Med on?

Jane’s new travel series on Channel 5, Jane McDonald: Cruising Islands of the Med airs Saturdays at 6pm.

