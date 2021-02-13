Jane McDonald has become somewhat of a national treasure since she first found fame.

This bubbly Northern soul is always a breath of fresh air on the telly.

And fortunately she was still able to film some fabulous new content last year.

So when is she next on the telly? And what is she up to this year?

When is Jane McDonald on TV?

Jane McDonald is about to grace our screens once more with a repeat of her feel good cabaret show.

The former Loose Women panelist, 57, is hosting Jane McDonald & Friends.

The third edition of these charming specials aired last year, but is being aired again in case you missed it.

You can’t really knock Jane McDonald! (Credit: SplashNews)

As Jane belts out classic showstoppers and some fresh takes on modern hits – she welcomes various guests.

Expect to see the likes of John Partridge and Rose Royce front woman Gwen Dickey.

As well as the cast of the record-breaking West End musical Chicago.

Filmed before the pandemic, it’s the closest we’ll be getting to a night out in a while!

It will air on Saturday on Channel 5 at 10pm. You can also stream her other content on the All 5 app.

Why did Jane leave Channel 5?

Jane announced last year that she was leaving Channel 5.

This stunned her fan base, as the singer and host had become synonymous with the channel.

Especially her Cruising with Jane McDonald series, which even won her a BAFTA.

Jane decided to step away from Channel 5 last year (Credit: ITV)

She revealed on This Morning that she simply wanted to move onto other opportunities.

Jane said: “It is time to step aside, pass the baton on and go and do new things.

“I have had the most amazing time and I thank Channel 5.

“It has been wonderful, it really, really has.”

What are some of her upcoming projects?

Sadly Jane had to cancel her stage tour last year due to the pandemic.

However, she is clearly feeling optimistic about the entertainment industry’s future – as she has rescheduled her tour for this year.

Her Let The Light In Tour is due to kick off on June 6 in Leeds.

What is Jane McDonald’s book about?

Jane released her autobiography Riding The Waves: My Story in 2019.

Here she details her humble upbringing in Wakefield as well as her rise to fame.

And her tumultuous marriage – and her newfound love.

Jane on an episode of Cruising (Credit: Channel 5)

While speaking to radio host Gary Davies about her book, she spoke about the highs and lows of her career.

Jane said: “It’s not all been plain sailing, but this industry isn’t.

“I wrote the book because a lot of people were asking me ‘how do you survive?’ and ‘how do you do this?’ and I think you just got to remember why we do it.”

Finally explaining: “And no matter what happens to you – it’s how you deal with it.

“So I’ve put all that in the book, how I’ve got through things.

“How things have fallen apart around me, but how you survive it.”

