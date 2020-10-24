Jane McDonald has shared snippets of an upcoming television project.

The Cruising with Jane McDonald star, 57, announced earlier this year she had quit Channel 5.

After nearly five years of presenting cruise- and holiday-themed shows, she said she was moving on to ‘exciting’ new projects.

And it looks like she is filming one right now.

Jane McDonald left Channel 5 earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews)

What is Jane filming now?

And she is trading in the sea for river life, as the singer-turned-telly-host has shared a photos of her filming from a riverboat.

In her most recent post, she shared snaps of herself looking relaxed as she floats down a river.

In view of her some 72,000 Instagram followers, Jane wrote: “A few more photos from my recent trip. It was fantastic to be away working again!”

Looking slimmer than ever, Jane appears relaxed and at ease as she returns to work.

Fans rushed to share their excitement on her new project.

The former Loose Women panelist has a huge fan following (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘can’t wait’ for Jane’s new programme

One user commented: “Can’t wait to watch it!!!” and another user gushed: “We can’t wait to see you on TV. We have missed you JMD!!!”

And a third user praised: “You look beautiful! So glad you enjoyed it. Can’t wait to see you back on our TVs! I love you so much.”

Meanwhile, she let on more about her project in an earlier post this week.

She teased: “I’m back out on the water… it’s not quite the open sea but I’m still having a fantastic time (and working hard!!). #rivercruising @miatuibags.”

Jane left fans stunned when she announced her departure from Channel 5 back in February.

She went on to thank her loyal fanbase on her official blog.

Here, she posted: “By now you will have seen the news about me stepping away from my shows on Channel 5.

“It’s been an incredible four and a half years of travelling, 38 cruises and over 100 flights.

“It’s now time for me to spend some time in the UK, concentrate on my music and tours and exciting new projects.”

“I want to offer my most sincere thanks to everyone who has worked on all my shows. Everyone at Channel 5 and Viacom International Studios who have all helped make the most incredible and successful programmes.

“It’s been a total joy to work with everyone and thank you very much to everyone who has watched and supported the shows. I have had a blast!”

