Jane McDonald has delighted her loyal army of fans with a brand new album.

The former Loose Women panelist released her new album on Friday.

And fans flocked to social media to praise her new tunes.

Many said the feel-good album of hit covers was exactly what they needed in these bleak times.

In fact, several fans even said Jane had helped ‘save 2020’.

Jane’s new album couldn’t come at a more important time! (Credit: SplashNews)

Why are Jane McDonald fans so excited?!

Her album includes covers of the likes of Madonna’s Ray Of Light, Jennifer Lopez’ Let’s Get Loud and A. R. Rahman’s Jai Ho.

Fans are particularly delighted with her Jai Ho cover, which was originally composed for the Oscar winning movie Slumdog Millionaire.

One excited fan gushed on Twitter: “Who could’ve guessed that Jane McDonald would save 2020 with a cover of Jai Ho.”

While another Jane fan declared: “Every single person in Great Britain today needs to hear Jane McDonald’s flawless cover of Jai Ho.”

Jane has a wonderfully supportive fanbase (Credit: ITV)

Has Jane ever been on Eurovision?

And a third user praised: “Love how Jane McDonald has been trending all day, only the best for our Wakefield diva.”

Yet another fan tweeted: “Jane McDonald releasing her new album and single-handedly saving 2020.”

Meanwhile others urged Jane to enter Eurovision, with many saying she would definitely win.

Every single person in Great Britain today needs to hear Jane McDonald's flawless cover of Jai Ho.

One user suggested: “If we entered Jane McDonald into Eurovision… we’d win.

Don't worry UK. Auntie Jane McDonald is only trending because she tested positive for being a legend

Another asked: “So when is Jane McDonald entering Eurovision?!!!”

Why did Jane leave Channel 5?

While another user joked: “Jane McDonald hasn’t entered Eurovision yet, simply because the other countries wouldn’t even bother showing up. She’s too powerful. Generous queen.”

Jane, 57, announced her new album’s release on Twitter with: “My new album is out today!!!! ‘Cruising with Jane McDonald Vol.2′ is a compilation album packed full of the well-loved songs which I perform on my travel show Cruising with Jane McDonald.”

The star shocked her fans earlier this year when she announced she was leaving Channel 5 after almost five years.

Jane stunned fans when she left Channel 5 this year (Credit: SplashNews)

She’d become synonymous with the channel thanks to her hit Cruising with Jane McDonald series.

Taking to her blog as her departure hit the news, she shared: “By now you will have seen the news about me stepping away from my shows on Channel 5.

“It’s been an incredible four and a half years of travelling, 38 cruises and over 100 flights. It’s now time for me to spend some time in the UK, concentrate on my music and tours and exciting new projects.



“I want to offer my most sincere thanks to everyone who has worked on all my shows. Everyone at Channel 5 and Viacom International Studios who have all helped make the most incredible and successful programmes.

“It’s been a total joy to work with everyone and thank you very much to everyone who has watched and supported the shows. I have had a blast!”

