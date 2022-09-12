Jane McDonald delivers blow to emotional fans in video message

Jane McDonald took to Instagram yesterday to share a special video message about her tour with her fans.

In the video, she discussed the last day of her tour and thanked all her show and crew members.

Jane McDonald heartfelt message to fans

The singer captioned the post: “Tonight is the very last concert of my 2022 tour.

“Thank you to everyone who has made it happen, my crew, band and backing singers.

“And a huge thank you to everyone who has been to see the show this year. It’s been fantastic!”

The video shows Jane sitting on a chair in a dressing room, presumably getting ready for her final show of the tour.

What did she say?

In the video, the Loose Women star said her thank you’s to her fans, her crew, her band and her singers.

She expressed: “Hello everyone, I can’t believe we’ve been touring since July last year, and this is the very last concert we’re doing for quite some time.

“We won’t be touring next year, but I would really like to thank all the crew and all the people who have been on this show, and there’s quite a lot of them, who make this happen every night.

“And, of course, my band and singers.”

Not only have I let the light in for some of you, but you’ve also let the light in for me, and for that, I will always be grateful.

Jane continued: “It has been amazing. I could not have anticipated the reaction it’s had, and I think personally, it’s the best tour we’ve ever done.

“We just have to work on another show now to make you want to come back night after night.”

The 59-year-old reassured her fans that she was not going anywhere just yet.

She added: “We’re going to be making a lot of TV shows, so I’ll keep putting stuff on social media, so keep watching us on there because we’ll be on there quite a lot.”

“What can I say but thank you?” she emotionally declared.

“Thank you to all who have been to the shows and made the night so wonderful.

“Not only have I let the light in for some of you, but you’ve also let the light in for me, and for that, I will always be grateful.

“Take care of yourselves, and I’ll see you soon.

“Now, I have to go because I’ve got a show to do!”

Jane is healing from death of her fiance

Jane heartbreakingly lost her long-term partner Eddie Rothe last year after he died of lung cancer.

She recently opened up about dealing with his death on fellow Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams‘ podcast – How To Be 60.

In the podcast, Jane said: “I can talk about him now and just feel great that I had that amazing time with him.”

She also said: “So we had lots of plans, and I think that’s part of grief as well that you go through the normal grief and the terrible time, and then you grieve the life that you thought you were going to have.

“So when he died, he took our future.”

