Jane McDonald announces big family news: ‘We’re very excited’

Jane McDonald has revealed some exciting family news.

The singer and presenter, 59, is the latest guest to appear on Kaye Adams‘ podcast, How To Be 60 with Kaye Adams.

Speaking about how she wants to spend more time doing things she loves, Jane said that she wants to be with her family more and her niece is having a baby.

Jane McDonald’s niece is having a baby

“I want to be here for my family,” she said. “My niece is just about to have baby and we’re all very excited about that.

“I want to be around for them all.”

In the interview, Jane also opened up about the loss of her partner Ed Rothe, who died from lung cancer at the age of 67 last year.

Jane and Ed had been together for 13 years.

Jane opened up about losing her partner Ed

Talking about Ed, the 59-year-old said: “I’m a lot better than I was on Loose Women. I can talk about him now and just feel great that I had that amazing time with him.

“He retired at 59 and said, ‘I promise you when you get to this age you’ll see a difference’ and I have. So we had lots of plans and I think that’s part of grief as well.”

She continued: “You go through the normal grief and the terrible terrible time. Then you grieve the life that you thought you were going to have.”

Jane wants to work less

Jane also expressed that losing Ed made her want to do things that she enjoys.

She added that she’s not planning on touring next year or the following year.

Jane said: “And I’m not touring next year, or the year after. So you’ve got an exclusive there.

“I’ll still be doing all the TV shows and that’s great and I love that. But touring, I’ve found now, is harder than it used to be.”

