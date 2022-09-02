Jane McDonald on Loose Women
Jane McDonald delivers sad news for fans as she opens up about her future

Jane is taking some time off

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Jane McDonald delivered some sad tour news for her fans as she opened up about her future recently.

The 59-year-old made a confession during a recent appearance on Kaye Adams‘ podcast.

Jane was on Kaye’s podcast (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald tour

Singer and TV presenter Jane recently made a guest appearance on Kaye’s podcast – How To Be 60.

During her chat with the Loose Women star, Jane spoke about her life and career, as well as her future.

It was during this chat that she made an announcement that will surely disappoint many of her fans.

During the chat, Kaye asked Jane if she was aware of growing older.

“I’m looking forward to it!” Jane declared.

“Because I can slow down,” she continued. “I’ve achieved so many things in my life already that I never thought I would.”

Jane McDonald speaking to camera
Jane’s news will disappoint fans (Credit: Channel 5)

Jane McDonald news

The singer then continued, saying that she now has a “really great” circle of friends.

“It’s time now to have a bit of fun,” she said.

She then went on to say that she’s not had much fun as she’s worked “constantly” for as long as she can remember.

It was at this point she made her shock announcement.

“And I’m not touring next year, or the year after,” she revealed. “So you’ve got an exclusive there.”

Jane McDonald speaking outside a church at night
The star gave Kaye an exclusive (Credit: Channel 5)

Jane not touring for two years

Jane revealed that her news is an exclusive as she hadn’t told anyone she isn’t touring in 2024 – only that she isn’t touring next year.

She then spoke about why she isn’t going to be touring.

“I want to have a bit of downtime,” she said.

“I’ll still be doing all the TV shows and that’s great and I love that,” she continued.

“But touring, I’ve found now, is harder than it used to be,” she confessed. “And I’m thinking ‘why are you doing it?'”

