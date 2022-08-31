Jane McDonald has sent an urgent warning to fans about her tour.

The 59-year-old singer took to Twitter as she shared how the year has “flown by”.

Jane has three venues left as her tour ends in Scotland.

And she’s urged fans to book tickets if they want to see her, as there’s limited availability left.

What did Jane McDonald say about her tour?

Jane McDonald has been delighting fans on her Let The Light In tour, and she has just three dates left to perform – Glasgow, Perth and Edinburgh.

With tickets selling quickly, she took to Twitter to urge fans to get their tickets quickly before it sells out.

She wrote: “It’s the penultimate week of my tour! I can’t believe how fast it’s flown by.

“Come and join me in Scotland this weekend – I’ll be at Edinburgh Playhouse, the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow and Perth Concert Hall.

“Limited tickets left so book now!”

Fans with tickets are already excited to see the cruise singer perform.

One fan tweeted: “Excited to see you in Glasgow!”

Another added: “Have a fabulous time Jane, enjoy your last few shows, never seen you smile as much when we watched you at Leeds Grand.”

“I’ll be seeing you in Glasgow on Saturday,can’t wait,” added a third.

A fourth commented: “See you in Edinburgh.”

It’s been a hard year for Jane

This year hasn’t been smooth sailing for Jane, who’s been fighting to get back on the road and get back to being happy.

Her partner Eddie Rothe died last March at age 67 after a short battle with lung cancer.

Jane and Eddie had been together for 13 years before his death, after rekindling the relationship they had in their teens and early twenties.

Opening up to her fellow Loose Women panellists last November, she told how Ed was “smiley” and “beautiful”.

She said: “I don’t want to feel sad for the rest of my life because that wasn’t Ed. Ed was golden, smiley; he was beautiful.”

In early August, she revealed to fans that she’s had a “difficult time” in a post on Twitter as she revealed that the support she’s had from fans has been “overwhelming”.

Jane tweeted: “I had such a great time making my latest album Let the Light In!

“I wrote the new material during what was a difficult time for all of us in 2020 and was overwhelmed with the amazing response the album got on release!”

