Jane McDonald posted a video to her Instagram yesterday to thank her fans for their support on her tour shows.

Jane, 59, is currently on her ‘Let The Light In’ tour, which began in June.

In the video posted to her Instagram, she kindly thanks her fans while standing in her dressing room.

Oh my goodness, how emotional was that.

She expressed: “Hey everyone, I just want to say a huge thank you to so many of you coming to the shows.

“Newcastle was off the scale. Thank you for such a brilliant night.”

The Loose Women star continued: “And Bridlington, oh my goodness, how emotional was that.

“We’re here in Leeds tonight, and I hope whoever’s here tonight has a brilliant time because we will.”

Jane’s fans flooded her comment section with their support.

One fan expressed: “Jane, you were absolutely brilliant last night. Well done to you all. I had the best night ever thank you so much.”

Another said: “Newcastle was fabulous. Third time lucky, and you were amazing.”

One added: “Absolutely fantastic as always at Brid Spa last night. Sadly Mum couldn’t make it, so I took a friend with me. Laughed, sang, danced & cried… Til next year, lovely.”

A hard year for Jane McDonald

Jane is back on the road after an emotional and tough year.

Her partner Eddie Rothe died last March at age 67 after a short battle with lung cancer.

Jane and Eddie had been together for 13 years before his death, after rekindling the relationship they had in their teens and early twenties.

Opening up to her fellow Loose Women panellists last November, she said: “I don’t want to feel sad for the rest of my life because that wasn’t Ed. Ed was golden, smiley; he was beautiful.”

