James Martin has dropped a rather large hint that his hit show, James Martin’s Saturday Morning, could be returning to our screens with a new series soon.

Fans have been champing at the bit to see James make a comeback since the last series ended in June. And now James has posted a series of Instagram pictures which look an awful lot like behind-the-scenes snaps to us.

On Bank Holiday Monday (August 28) James shared 10 new photos alongside the caption: “Busy and exciting week!!”

Has James started filming the new series of Saturday Morning?

In one, he posed for a picture alongside fellow celebrity chefs Tom Kerridge and Atul Kochar.

And, in among the pictures of some delicious-looking food, we could also spot celebrity guests Simon Reeve and rugby star Phil Vickery.

Not to mention show regulars Dipna Anand and Lesley Waters, plus a couple of pictures of his familiar kitchen backdrop.

Excited viewers ‘can’t wait’

James’ excited followers were quick to share their thoughts. One said: “Can’t wait for the next series of James Martin’s Saturday Morning. Love all your guests, interviews, masterclasses, the lot.” Another agreed: “Can’t wait for the new series, when does it start?”

While there’s no official return date just yet, James himself has dropped a hint at when the next series might air. Earlier in August, fans were miffed to find a repeat of James Martin’s Saturday Morning running one weekend. One quizzed him on X, formerly known as Twitter, and James replied: “Back in September.”

Which means that we could be days away from the new series airing…

Bullying claims

Just last month James, 51, was at the centre of bullying allegations and many speculated whether he would need to stand down from his prominent TV career.

Reports emerged in July that James had allegedly been ‘intimidating’ towards crew members during filming for his Spanish Adventure series.

James later issued an apology alongside his production company said that “lessons have been learned”.

Catch a repeat of James Martin’s Saturday Morning on ITV1 today (September 2) at 9.25.

