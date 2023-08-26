Bad news for James Martin fans as his Saturday Morning show returns to ITV today

James Martin fans hoping for a brand-new dose of Saturday Morning show are going to be *very* disappointed.

The TV chef has had quite a tumultuous few weeks following accusations of “bullying” and “intimidating” crew members in May. Furthermore, a recording of him allegedly launching a “foul-mouthed” tirade at staff members in 2018 was also leaked. James eventually apologised for his actions and revealed that he had been diagnosed with face cancer at the time of the 2018 incident.

And with James being a regular when it comes to fronting his smash-hit ITV show, Saturday Morning, we have some bad news for fans.

The TV chef’s fans will be gutted (Credit: ITV)

Is James Martin back with a new Saturday Morning today?

Fans checking out their TV guide will find James Martin’s Saturday Morning playing today (August 26). However, sadly, the episode is a repeat from a previous series.

The episode is from series six – which first aired in September 2022. On the show, James is joined by Ben Fogle and chefs Phil Howard and Jonathan Phang.

James has had quite a tumultuous few weeks (Credit: ITV)

New series start date ‘confirmed’

There is some good news for fans of the showbiz star though. Back in July, James revealed when a brand-new series of Saturday Morning would be back on telly screens.

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan quizzed James: “Umm…. Why is there no @jamesmartinchef on @ITV today? Have I missed something? He’s been a Saturday staple for a long time. What’s happening? Why do this to me?”

He replied to the fan and penned: “Goodwood live on and it’s the end of series back in September soz.”

James Martin accusations

James has found himself in the headlines as of late after he was accused of “bullying and intimidating behaviour” by crew members. He was even tipped to resign by the end of the year. James apologised for his actions though and other celebrities also showed their support for him.

As for his new TV show for ITV, speculation was rife that it would axed following the allegations. However, it was confirmed that the show, James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, will still be going ahead.

As reported by OK! magazine, a spokesperson for the channel said: “James Martin’s Spanish Adventure airs this autumn on ITV1 and ITVX.”

