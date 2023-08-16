Chef James Martin has shocked his social media followers on Instagram and Twitter by unveiling a ‘new look’.

The ITV Saturday Morning chef, 51, left fans agog with his posts over the weekend – and there were even doubts from fans they were looking at the real James!

But as he explained on Sunday (August 13) how he’d whiled away a few hours with his guitar, James also came in for comparisons to another well-known plank spanker.

James Martin fans could barely believe it was him in Instagram and Twitter pics (Credit: ITV.com)

Chef James Martin surprises Instagram fans with his appearance

Uploading snaps showing him plucking away, as well as some of his musical kit, James said he’s working on music for an upcoming series of gigs.

He captioned the images: “Spent the day planning a few new ideas with the brilliant Dan Parkinson and Seb for the Oct/Nov UK tour. Never been in a music studio doing this type of stuff but loved it! Hope you do too, can’t wait.”

How fans reacted

Many followers made it clear they intend to see James perform in his future dates on he road. Others expressed surprise as they had no idea he plays guitar.

But plenty of other commenters were more taken by how he looked in the shots, suggesting James may also have shed a few pounds.

“You’re looking extra slim, well done for a chef,” one person in the Insta comments section praised him.

Looks like you have lost some timber my man!

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, another respondent replied to James’ post: “Looks like you have lost some timber my man!”

And another tweeter pondered: “Is that you?”

Fans detected some changes with James Martin (Credit: ITV.com)

‘You look very good’

James’ face furniture also came in for a few comments.

“Hey James you look very good with your guitar and glasses,” said one Instagram user.

“Sexy glasses,” wrote another.

Another Twitter user remarked: “Loving the specs!”

Meanwhile, another Insta fan chipped in: “First glance I thought it was Clapton.”

Despite claims about James’ future at ITV following allegations of ‘bullying’, it was recently confirmed James Martin’s Spanish Adventure will air this autumn.

